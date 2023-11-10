If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, there are often underlying trends that can provide clues. A common approach is to try to find a company Return return on capital employed (ROCE) which is increasing along with the growth amount of capital employed. If you see this, it usually means it’s a company with a great business model and plenty of opportunities for profitable reinvestment. That’s why when we briefly looked at Tai Sin Electric (SGX:500) ROCE trend, we were quite happy with what we saw.

What is Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)?

To clarify if you’re unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Tai Sin Electric, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.10 = S$22m ÷ (S$302m – S$83m) (Based on last twelve months till June 2023),

Thus, Tai Sin Electric’s ROCE is 10%. In absolute terms, this is a satisfactory return, but much better than the electrical industry average of 8.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock, so above you can see a gauge for Tai Sin Electric’s ROCE against its past returns. If you want to see how Tai Sin Electric has performed in other metrics in the past, you can check out Free Graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So how is Tai Sin Electric’s ROCE trending?

Although returns on capital are good, they have not changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively stable at around 10% and the business has deployed 24% more capital into its operations. Since 10% is a moderate ROCE, it’s good to see that a business can continue reinvesting at these decent rates of return. Over the long term, such returns may not be very exciting, but with consistency they may pay off in terms of share price returns.

main solution

Finally, Tai Sin Electric has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. So it’s no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 60% return if they’ve stuck with it over the last five years. So while investors are recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

