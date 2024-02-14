Taco Bell Foundation brings back social impact challenge

The Taco Bell Foundation’s Ambition Accelerator returns for a second year with international expansion and $250,000 in funding for the entire program.

Powered by the Taco Bell Foundation and in partnership with Ashoka, the world’s largest network of social entrepreneurs, the Ambition Accelerator is back for a second year and expanding into India.

The Ambition Accelerator is a social impact program that provides young people with up to $25,000 in funding, mentorship and feedback on their initiatives, and the opportunity to network with other young innovators.

IRVINE, Calif., February 14, 2024 /3BL/ – The Ambition Accelerator is back and spicier than ever! Taco Bell Foundation’s signature social entrepreneurship program is now open for applications for its second year, this time with even more opportunities to drive positive change.

The program invites young emerging movers and shakers – also known as changemakers – to showcase their community impact initiatives for a chance to receive up to $25,000 in funding. As a bonus, the program’s semi-finalists in the US will be flown to Taco Bell’s headquarters for networking, additional funding and exclusive access to mentorship opportunities to advance their projects.

In partnership with Ashoka, the world’s largest network of social entrepreneurs, transformational organization, and Yum! Funded by Taco Bell Foundation’s Unlocking Opportunity Initiative, the Taco Bell Foundation Ambition Accelerator invites youth to submit their enterprise ideas for access to opportunities to develop their transformative capabilities. Funding, and join a community of peers and mentors who are leaders in the social impact space.

A young person with a good idea can change the world, and when they realize their power as a change-maker, the resulting ripple effect can change mindsets and structural changes within their communities and even institutions. Can bring change. The Ambition Accelerator aims to power the bold ambitions of the next generation as they disrupt inequitable broken systems and drive positive change, empowering and supporting young innovators to become the leaders they are today.

“As an organization, we are excited to connect youth with the tools they need to achieve their dreams,” said Jennifer Bradbury, executive director of the Taco Bell Foundation. “The Ambition Accelerator enables young minds to turn their bold ideas into impactful realities, fostering a generation of change-makers who will shape a brighter future for us all.”

New this year, the program is expanding and calling on social impact drivers across India. Young changemakers in India will have the opportunity to gain funding of ₹1,000,000 (10 Lakh) and attend an inaugural event in Bengaluru, India to present their ideas and projects to bring about positive change.

“Ashoka has a large network of changemakers around the world, so when we looked to expand this program to provide more youth the opportunity to impact their communities and self-actualize as changemakers, We felt there was a big opportunity in India.” ” said Tia Johnston Brown, executive director of Anoka’s Youth Ventures. “We are thrilled to offer this impressive program in two countries this year.”

Young changemakers often face barriers, including disparities in access to funding and resources. The aim of this program is to create a space where everyone has access to the right connections, as well as foster an environment that celebrates the rich diversity of perspectives, backgrounds and experiences of our applicants.

All applicants will receive feedback from advisors on their application. Ten outstanding early applicants who apply by February 12, 2024 (11:59 pm PST) will also receive a cash prize of $500 or ₹20,000 in seed funding to help realize their ambitions.

Applications are being accepted now until March 14, 2024 (11:59 pm PST). Applicants can email [email protected] or text (571) 622-1066 with questions.

About Taco Bell Foundation

Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that helps break down barriers to educate and inspire the next generation of young leaders. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reached more than 5 million youth worldwide and awarded more than $155 million in grants and scholarships focusing on education and career preparation. For more information about the Taco Bell Foundation, visit www.tacobellfoundation.org.

about ashoka

Ashoka is the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs – individuals with new ideas to systematically address the world’s biggest challenges and the entrepreneurial skills to transform those ideas into national, regional and global social impact. Over 40 years, Ashoka has supported over 4,000 social entrepreneurs in 90 countries with solutions to society’s most pressing issues. Ashoka’s vision is a world in which everyone is a changemaker – a society that responds quickly and effectively to challenges, and where every person has the freedom, confidence and social support to solve any social problem . For more information visit ashoka.org.

