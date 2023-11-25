Tackling climate change and reducing hunger: States recycle food and donate it to landfills

ELMSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — When Shawn Rafferty got his start in the grocery business, anything that didn’t sell was thrown out.

But on a recent day, Rafferty, a store manager at ShopRite in Elmsford-Greensburg, New York, was preparing boxes of bread, donuts, fresh produce and dairy products to be picked up by a food bank. It’s part of a statewide program that requires large businesses to donate food and, if they can, recycle leftover food scraps.

“Years ago, everything went into the trash… to the landfill, compactor or wherever it was,” said Rafferty, who has worked in the industry for 40 years. “Now, over the last few years, a lot of programs have evolved where we’re able to donate all this food … where we’re helping people who are struggling with food insecurity.”

New York is one of a growing number of states that are targeting food waste over concerns that it is taking up landfill space and contributing to global warming, as meat is recycled after being thrown into landfills. , vegetables and dairy release the greenhouse gas methane. Saving unwanted fruits and vegetables, eggs, grains, and other food also helps feed hungry families.

Approximately one third of food is wasted globally. In the United States, it’s more than 40%, according to the Harvard Food Law & Policy Clinic. The US spends approximately $218 billion each year growing and producing food that is wasted. About 63 tonnes (57 metric tonnes) is wasted, including 52.4 tonnes (47.5 metric tonnes) that goes to landfills and 10 tonnes (9 metric tonnes) that are never harvested from the fields.

“Often what’s shocking to people is not just how much we waste … but the impact it has,” said Emily Broad Leeb, a Harvard University law professor and director of the school’s Food Law and Policy Clinic. Food waste accounts for about 8%. “Up to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.”

Broad Leeb says 20% of the water in the US is used to grow food “that we throw away, so we’re basically taking water and putting it straight into the landfill.”

But he and others also note that there is a growing awareness of the need to do something about food waste in the U.S.

In 2015, the US Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency announced a goal of 50% food waste reduction by 2030.

This has inspired a number of small, non-profit efforts as well as state-led initiatives.

Ten states and the District of Columbia have passed laws or implemented policies to reduce, compost, or donate waste. All 50 states have passed laws protecting donors and recovery organizations from criminal and civil liability associated with donated food.

California and Vermont have launched programs converting residents’ food waste into compost or energy, while Connecticut requires businesses, including large food wholesalers and supermarkets, to recycle food waste. Farmers in Maryland can receive a tax credit of up to $5,000 per farm for the food they donate.

Several states have joined New York in setting up systems that allow food donations. Rhode Island requires food vendors serving education institutions to donate any unused food to food banks, while Massachusetts limits the amount of food businesses send to the landfill, Broad Leeb said. Food donations in the state have increased by 22% over the years.

New York’s program is in its second year, and state officials believe it is having a significant impact.

By the end of October, the program had redistributed 5 million pounds (2.3 million kilograms) of food – the equivalent of 4 million meals – through Feeding New York State, which supports the state’s 10 regional food banks and plans to expand that number the following year. is expected to double. , Those in need of food donations include colleges, prisons, amusement parks and sports venues.

“Sure, we should reduce the amount that gets wasted initially, but if it’s good, nutritious food we need to feed people before the food gets thrown away,” said Sally Rowland, supervisor of organics reduction for the state Department of Environmental Protection. Needed.” And recycling section. “To me, it’s a common sense thing and I think it speeds people up to realize how much food we’re actually wasting.”

Westchester County, New York, has eight refrigerated trucks that pick up all types of perishable food, according to Danielle Vasquez, food donation coordinator for Feeding Westchester, one of the state’s food banks.

The group began working with businesses in 2014, but has seen an increase in participation since the charity law came into force last year. Most of the food collected goes to nearly 300 programs and partners throughout the county, including a mobile food pantry and the Carver Center, a nonprofit organization serving Port Chester’s families and children, which has a pantry.

“This time of year is very important for us and many Westchester families,” Vasquez said. The cost of food is high. There is a high cost of living there. Westchester is a very expensive county to live. … We’re here to supplement our families as much as possible, that way, they can focus that money on paying their bills.

Betsy Quiroa was among those visiting the Carver Center earlier this month, who lamented how the price of everything has increased since the coronavirus pandemic. She was counting on getting milk, eggs, fruits and vegetables during her trip and said she didn’t care if the produce was spoiled or slightly damaged.

“It’s good to be here,” said Quiroa, a mother of four who relies on Social Security. “If you’re not working, you don’t buy anything. this is the problem.”

Despite New York’s success, food waste advocates worry that not enough is being done to meet the 2030 target. Broad Leeb and others have called for a national effort to coordinate various state and local policies.

There is a goal, “but we don’t really have a great roadmap … and how we actually get to that ultimate goal by 2030, which is kind of crazy,” said Brad Leeb, a- at the USDA. Individual contact is not enough to solve the office problem.

Katherine Bender, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Delaware, said donation programs are helpful, but she worries they could shift the burden from businesses to nonprofits, which may struggle to distribute all the food.

“The best solution to food waste is not to have it in the first place,” Bender said. “If we don’t need to produce all that food, let’s not put all the resources into producing that food.”

,

Casey reported from Boston.

Source