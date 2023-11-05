Tablet Shipments: Apple leads the global tablet market shipments: How other brands fared

Apple led the tablet market with 38% market share, while worldwide tablet shipments declined by 7% year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2023 (Q3 2023), a report said. Which reached 33 million.

According to a report by market research firm Canalys, Apple shipped 12.5 million iPads, followed by Samsung with 19% market share and 6.2 million tablet shipments. Lenovo shipped 2.6 million tablets to take third place with 8% market share.

While all the top three companies recorded year-on-year declines, Huawei and Xiaomi – which ranked fourth and fifth respectively – recorded growth. Huawei gained 5.7% and Xiaomi gained 4.9% market share.

The market research firm said tablet shipments increased 8% sequentially, reflecting the revival of the tablet market ahead of the holiday season.

“With inventory stabilizing, tablet shipments are starting to increase sequentially. This bodes well for the upcoming holiday season, where continued discounts and new product launches are set to drive the market to year-over-year growth. Influenced by growing user needs around productivity and content consumption, there has been a shift in preferences towards premium devices with larger screens, said Himani Mukka, research manager at Canalys.

Increase

Chromebook shipments have declined

Chromebook shipments also fell 19% to 3.5 million in Q3 2023 as most of the back-to-school inventory cleared through the channel.

The report said Acer took first place in Chromebook shipments with a relatively small decline of 16% compared to the second quarter, but shipments still declined by 17%. HP, which was placed second, suffered a huge sequential decline of 57% after previously holding the top spot.

Meanwhile, Dell maintained the third spot, with its Q3 shipments broadly matching that of HP, followed by Lenovo and Asus, respectively, in the top five rankings.

According to Kieran Jessop, an analyst at Canalys, “Chromebooks’ growth trajectory turned sharply for the worse in Q3 2023 as shipments declined 40% quarter-on-quarter following strong education demand from the US market earlier in the year. “

