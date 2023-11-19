T1 wins the ‘League of Legends’ World Championship for the fourth time

T1 League of Legends World Champion Credit: Colin Young-Wolfe / Riot Games

T1 has won League of Legends World Championship, defeating Weibo Gaming 3–0 in the finals to secure their fourth world title.

T1 completely demolished Weibo Gaming in the finals, which was a slightly disappointing end to a solid tournament. T1 simply looked to be a step above their opponents, making the right moves at the right times to pick up some fairly easy wins in every map.

Due to the Worlds being held in South Korea, T1 was the hometown favorite at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The team was the only team from the region to make it to the semi-final stage of the competition, while the three other teams came from the LPL league in China.

The bracket stage secured a spot in the final T1 with pretty solid wins over two Chinese teams in the form of LNG Esports, whom they defeated 3-0, and JD Gaming, whom they defeated 3-1. This set up a final against another Chinese team in Weibo Gaming. Many people outside of Korea considered the Chinese teams to be the favorites to win the competition, so defeating many of them for T1 showed how strong they were at Worlds.

With this victory, T1 Org won its fourth World Trophy and its first since 2016. Org made it to two finals since then, but lost both, including a tough defeat last year where they lost 3-2 to DRX. While they can never be counted out, there’s a good chance they won’t even make it to Worlds this year after star player Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok suffered an injury midway through the season.

Despite the somewhat disappointing action on the Rift, the finals at Worlds were pretty great. The opening ceremony saw the first live performance of the boyband Heartsteel. League of Legends Universe, as well as a performance of the Worlds 2023 anthem by KPop group NewJeans.

In addition to the music side of things, Riot Games also announced that the Worlds finals in 2024 will take place at the iconic O2 Arena in London, which can seat 20,000 people. Following the success of MSI earlier this year, which was also held in London, expectations are already high for next year’s finals.

Worlds also hosted a demonstration of Nai Hui League of Legends Champion who is a paint magician with 10 abilities.