Rumana Sinha Sehgal, a dynamic entrepreneur and distinguished mentor of T-Hub, has been awarded the prestigious Karmaveer Chakra Gold Medal instituted by the UN and ICONGO at the REX Conclave 2023-24. This remarkable achievement is a historic moment for Telangana, as she becomes the first woman entrepreneur from the state to be awarded the gold medal this year.

The presentation ceremony took place on Constitution Day, November 26, 2023, at Rex Conclave, Faridabad. Rumana’s commitment to fostering innovation, sustained contribution and service to humanity and creating a lasting social impact were key factors in achieving this honour. Earlier in 2019, he was awarded the Karmaveer Chakra Silver Medal.

Rumana Sinha Sehgal has been a guiding force at T-Hub, contributing significantly to the growth and success of the startup in the region. As a mentor, he has played a key role in shaping the entrepreneurial landscape of the state, inspiring and guiding the next generation of innovators. Beyond the accolades, Rumana Sinha Sehgal also stands as an icon of social entrepreneurship, advocating for gender equality, health care including cancer awareness and menstrual hygiene, and preventing violence against women and children.

Rumana Sinha Sehgal, Founder, Serendipity and Mentor, T-Hub said, “I am truly grateful for the honor of receiving the Karmaveer Chakra Gold Medal and Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship 2023-24 from the United Nations and ICONGO. This recognition is a shared victory, made possible by the support of an incredible community. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to positive change and look forward to continuing this impactful journey together.”

“We are extremely proud of Rumana Sinha Sehgal’s achievements. As a T-Hub Mentor, his dedication towards fostering innovation and creating positive impact has not only changed the lives of countless entrepreneurs, but also brought Telangana global recognition. This award is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and their role as leaders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem of our state,” said Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub.

The Karmaveer Chakra and Global Fellowship Awards, instituted by the United Nations and ICONGO, recognize individuals who champion change and inspire others through their innovative ideas and actions.

About Rumana Sinha Sehgal

Rumana Sinha Sehgal is the founder of Serendipity, a leading enterprise dedicated to fostering innovation, and a distinguished mentor at T-Hub, India’s leading startup incubator. With a proven track record in entrepreneurship and consulting, Rumana continues to contribute significantly to the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Telangana.

About T-Hub

T-Hub (Technology Hub) is an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler. Located in Hyderabad, India, T-Hub leads India’s leading innovation ecosystem and is the world’s largest innovation campus. Over six years, T-Hub has worked around the 6M (Mentors, Market, Motivation, Manpower, Money, Methodology) and 2P (Partnerships and Policy Advisors) framework with a mission to drive outcomes and support for the success of entrepreneurs. With its impressive track record of nurturing over 3,000 startups, 150 mentors, 350 corporate partners, T-Hub’s startups have raised a remarkable $3.5 billion in investments. It has introduced over 100 innovation programs so far, creating impact for start-ups, corporations and other innovation ecosystem stakeholders.

Source: cxotoday.com