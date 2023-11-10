With the meme-stock rally in the review mirror, individual investors are rediscovering the philosophy made famous by Vanguard’s founder, Jack Bogle.

Fans call themselves “bogleheads” and espouse the virtues of “lazy” investing – a strategy that is working well amid high interest rates.

“Retail investors seeking income are taking advantage of the new higher rate regime – some are calling it the ‘T-bill and chill,’” said Marco Iachini, senior vice president at Vanda Research.

jack bogle

Mark Lenihan AP

Boring investing is making a comeback.

With the meme-stock rally in the rearview mirror and interest rates rising, individual investors are rediscovering the philosophy made famous by Vanguard’s founder, Jack Bogle. The father of market indices promoted low-cost, passive investing that grew over the years. Fans call themselves “bogleheads” and call the strategy “lazy” investing.

They are well positioned for the current market. Times have proven tough this year, with all of the S&P 500’s gains coming in eight days, according to Datatrack. The higher rates have dealt a blow to tech and growth stocks, which dominated retail traders’ portfolios during the pandemic. GameStop, the original meme trade, is down about 85% from its all-time high.

Florida-based self-proclaimed Boglehead Dan Griffin said he watched the meme stock rally for entertainment. He said the current market conditions are proof that his “tortoise” investment approach to building long-term wealth is the right one.

“It’s a little bit of confirmation,” Griffin told CNBC. “I’m happy to be a boring investor, I’m happy to be a tortoise. Although the hare sometimes wins, the tortoise often comes out ahead.”

Christine Benz, Morningstar’s director of personal finance and retirement planning, said investors are moving toward higher yields right now to capture value — another core tenet of Bogleheads.

He said, “Bogleheads are investing for the very long term – the idea is that you’re putting money in your account and just adding to it, maybe not touching it or looking at it for the next 30 years. ” “The meme stock phenomenon was focused on being incredibly involved in your portfolio and monitoring your investments – I consider the Bogleheads’ philosophy to be the opposite of all that.”

Brokerage firm Robinhood, once synonymous with day trading, is seeing a similar pivot to higher yields and long-term thinking.

The company launched retirement accounts this year, and offers 3% back on cash as it tries to diversify away from declining trading fees. Robinhood co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev told CNBC that investors are moving into cash, money market funds and bond ETFs. He noticed more conversations in the Bogleheads’ Reddit group versus the infamous Wall Street Bets.

“One of the interesting things we’ve seen over the last few months is Robinhood being mentioned and discussed on these traditional passive investing forums like Bogleheads on Reddit,” Tenev said. “People are building long-term portfolios on Robinhood, taking advantage of the better economics and tools to do so.”

Bond ETFs are one way retail investors have tried to capture rising interest rates. According to Vanda Research, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) was the third most bought name last week, behind the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). The ETF saw the largest single-day net inflows since the company started measuring it nearly a decade ago.

“Clearly, income-seeking retail investors are taking advantage of the new high-rate regime, which was missing from the investment landscape since before the GFC. [Great Financial Crisis] year,” Marco Iachini, senior vice president at Vanda Research, said in a note to clients. “Some people are calling it ‘T-bills and chill.’”

Young investors also have the advantage of fixed income compared to their older counterparts. In its annual study, Schwab Asset Management shows that 45% of Millennial ETF investors’ portfolios are in fixed income – compared to 37% for Generation X. The survey showed that 51% of Millennials plan to invest in bond ETFs in the next year, compared to 40% in the past year. Of baby boomers.

However, moving away from meme stocks and toward fixed income can still be risky.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has gained $19.8 billion in assets this year, according to BlackRock. If yields rise, funds like TLT will suffer losses – because bond yields move inversely to prices. This has been the case this year, with TLT down nearly 50% from its all-time high. On the other hand, if yields fall, bond funds should outperform.

Don’t miss these stories from CNBC Pro:

Source: www.cnbc.com