Systematic strategies reduce market risks

Nearly two-thirds of investors said systematic strategies helped them manage market volatility last year, according to a survey by Invesco.

Systematic investors use structured, rule-based quantitative models and algorithms to make investment decisions. Invesco’s Global Systematic Investment Study 2023 states that risk management is seen as one of the most important benefits of a systematic approach that allows investors to measure the potential impact of different scenarios on their portfolios. The fund manager interviewed 130 systematic investors responsible for $22.5 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023.

A North American wholesale investor said in the report: “The greater the uncertainty, the more attractive systematic strategies will be as they can respond to risk better.”

Nearly three-quarters of investors said systematic strategies are best suited to manage market risks, but they have also become more popular to address interest rate changes, liquidity concerns, credit issues and inflation pressures.

The survey said that as both equity and fixed income markets declined in 2022, investors placed greater emphasis on having a deep quantitative-based understanding of how risks in portfolios may change in different macro environments. One North American institutional investor said in the report: “A systematic approach is more risk-aware, highlighting the mix of risks.”

More than half of the respondents, 60%, said high inflation and rising rates support an accommodative approach. Additionally, nearly three-quarters of respondents now take a systematic approach to fixed income.

One EMEA-based institutional investor said in the report: “With the market now reflecting the real discount rate, fixed income has become more attractive. This realignment has led us towards increasing allocation to fixed income, particularly through systematic strategies.

The survey also suggested that systematic models could spread from fixed income and equities to other asset classes such as commodities and forex. For example, 59% of investors expect to target commodities with systematic strategies, while only a quarter of investors currently use systematic strategies in the asset class.

Newsletter Sign-Up

And get exclusive articles on securities markets

Source: www.marketsmedia.com