System of Intelligence – Generative AI at the App Layer techcrunch

Jonathan Golden Contributor

Jonathan Golden is a partner at NEA and former director of product at Airbnb. More posts by this contributor

Changing consumer behavior is the key to unlocking billion-dollar businesses

Generative AI is a paradigm shift in technology, and it will drive massive changes in enterprise spending over the next decade and beyond. Changes of this magnitude may feel rapid on the surface, especially when they make a big splash like generic AI has in recent months, but it’s a tough and steady climb to penetrate the layers of the enterprise technology stack.

The infrastructure layer catches up with early spending as companies assemble the building blocks for power and performance – the capital being pumped into Nvidia and GPU aggregators today suggests this is well underway. As the level of adoption (and dollars) increases, the focus of development will shift toward new experiences and products that will reshape each subsequent layer.

We’re just getting a glimpse of how this change will unfold at the application level, and early signs suggest the disruption will be profound.

Long before generative AI, enterprise applications began providing more consumer-like experiences by improving the UI and introducing interactive elements that would engage everyday users and speed up workflows. This led to a shift from “system of record” applications like Salesforce and Workday to “system of engagement” applications like Slack and Notion.

As generative AI shapes the next generation of application products, we can expect even more widespread developments.

Collaboration with features like multiplayer mode, annotation functionality, version history, and metadata was a defining feature of this new breed of enterprise tools. These apps also leveraged consumer-native viral components to boost adoption and enable seamless sharing of content within and between organizations. Core records retained their intrinsic value within these systems of engagement, and served as the basis for the increasing amount of information created at the engagement level.

As generative AI shapes the next generation of application products, we can expect even more widespread developments. The first players look a lot like ChatGPT integrators, building lightweight tools directly on top of generator models that provide immediate but fleeting value. We’ve already seen a variety of generic AI products emerging, which have had explosive initial growth but also extremely high churn due to limited workflows or lack of additional functionality. These applications typically produce a generative output that is a single-use type of content or media (i.e., not embedded in the user’s everyday workflow), and their value depends on off-the-shelf generative models that Others are widely available on the market.

The second wave of generic AI applications, which is just beginning to take shape, will leverage generic models to integrate structured data that exists within system-of-record applications and unstructured data that exists within system-of-engagement applications.

Developers of these products will have greater ability to build sustainable companies than those who entered the first wave, but only if they are able to “own” the layer above system-of-engagement and system-of-record applications. Find a way – no mean feat when incumbents like Salesforce are already struggling to implement generic AI while building a protective moat around their underlying layers.

This leads to the third wave, where entrants create their own, defensive “intelligence systems” layer. Startups will be the first to introduce new products that provide value using existing system-of-record and system-of-engagement capabilities. Once a strong use case is established, they will build workflows that can eventually stand alone as a true enterprise application.

This is not meant to replace existing interactive or database layers; Instead, they will create new structured and unstructured data where generative models use these new datasets to enhance the product experience – essentially creating a new class of “super datasets”.

The main focus of these products should be integration with the ability to ingest, clean, and label data. For example, to create a new customer support experience, it is not enough to simply have a knowledge base of existing customer support tickets. A truly compelling product should include bug tracking, product documentation, internal team communications, and more. He or she will know how to extract relevant information, tag it, and weigh it to create new insights. It will have a feedback loop that allows it to improve with training and use, not only within one organization but also across multiple organizations.

When a product has accomplished all this, it becomes very difficult to switch to a competitor – the weighted, cleaned data is extremely valuable and it will take a very long time to achieve the same quality with a new product.

At this point, intelligence lies not only in the product or model, but also in the associated hierarchy, labels, and weights. By focusing on actions and decisions rather than simply synthesizing information, it will take minutes instead of days to deliver insights. These will be true systems-of-intelligence products that leverage generative AI, marked by these defining traits:

Have deep integration with company workflows and the ability to capture newly created structured and unstructured data.

Be sophisticated about characterization and digestion of data through hierarchies, labels, and weights.

Create data feedback loops within and between customers to improve the product experience.

A key question I like to ask clients is, “Where does a new product stack rank with other tools you use?” Typically the system-of-record product is the most important, followed by the system-of-engagement product, with additional tooling at the bottom of the list.

The least important products will be the first to be cut when budget constraints arise, so emerging systems-of-intelligence products must provide sustainable value to survive. They will also face stiff competition from incumbents who will build generic AI-enabled intelligence capabilities into their products. It will be up to the new wave of systems-of-intelligence to combine their offerings with the introduction of high-value workflows, collaboration, and scalable super datasets.

Change in the AI ​​sector has accelerated over the past 12 months and the industry is learning fast. Open source models are growing rapidly and closed proprietary models are also evolving at an unusually rapid pace. It is now up to founders to build products with sustainable intelligence in this rapidly changing landscape – and when this is done right, the impact on enterprises will be extraordinary.

