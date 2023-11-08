“Rising rates of syphilis among infants reflect the failure of the U.S. health system,” the CDC said.

Advertisement

An increasing number of babies in the United States are being born with syphilis, leading health officials to recommend more testing during pregnancy.

More than 10 times as many babies will be born with syphilis in 2022 compared with 2012, U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) saidMore than 3,700 babies will be born with syphilis in the US in 2022.

This represents a 32 percent increase in congenital syphilis cases (transmitted from mother to infant) from 2021.

Syphilis is caused by a bacterium that is sexually transmitted, but most infections are asymptomatic and undetected.

Primary syphilis or the first stage usually lasts about 21 days and involves painless sores on the genitals, anus, or elsewhere. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), secondary syphilis may include a non-itchy rash.

If not treated, brain and heart related diseases may occur in the third stage.

The CDC said syphilis can cause adverse birth outcomes if transmitted from the mother during pregnancy, including miscarriage, stillbirth, lifelong health problems and even death of the newborn.

Six percent of babies born with syphilis in the US in 2022 were stillborn.

He said that in 2022, 88 percent of cases could have been prevented by testing and treatment during pregnancy.

‘The failure of the American health system’

“Rising rates of syphilis among infants reflect the failure of the U.S. health system,” the CDC said.

In most cases of congenital syphilis, the birth parents did not get tested, did not get tested in time, or did not receive adequate treatment.

Two out of five parents who had children with syphilis did not receive prenatal care.

Syphilis can be treated effectively by injection of penicillin, however, the lack of antibiotics has affected cases.

pharmaceutical company pfizer warned in june Imminent limited supply and stock shortage for penicillin injection. He said the decline was partly due to an increase in syphilis infection rates in the US.

US health officials recommend offering syphilis testing to all sexually active people aged 15 to 44 in “high-risk” areas, where the rate of primary and secondary syphilis is more than 4.6 per 100,000.

The use of antibiotics reduced the prevalence of syphilis after the 1940s, but it is rising again in many countries.

A 2019 report by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) found that cases have been increasing in Europe since 2010, mostly among men who have sex with men.

Despite a 70 percent increase in Europe since 2010, the ECDC said congenital syphilis rates have declined in the EU/EEA since 2005.

Advertisement

The total number of cases of congenital syphilis in Europe decreased in 2021 and 2020 compared to 2019. ECDC said this year,

Source