To further drive growth and global presence, Systecon has today announced upcoming changes to the management team and Board of Directors.

New Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Systecon’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Anderson as the new Chief Executive Officer. Dan Anderson has extensive experience and a proven track record of growing global software companies such as Outpost24 and Enia Software. With Dan, we are taking an important step toward strengthening our global leadership position. Dan will assume the role as CEO effective January 1, 2024.

dan andersonIncoming CEO, Systecon: “I am thrilled to step into the CEO role at Systecon and guide our dedicated global team. Together with my talented colleagues, we have the opportunity to bring Systecon’s solutions to new markets and help even more organizations.” This is a great opportunity to help.” To get the right decision support for cost effective life cycle management. I strongly believe we have an excellent offering that brings tremendous value to all users and vendors of complex technical systems.”

tomas ericksonOutgoing CEO and Member of the Board of Directors, Systacon Group: “After seven years dedicated to growing Systacon into a global leader in analytical LCM, I am handing over the reins to Dan Anderson. I am very excited about what we are doing. It is with pride and satisfaction that I do so. The Systecon team has achieved much over the years. In handing over the leadership to Dan, I am confident that we have created a well-equipped leader to lead our talented and dedicated global team to new heights. I am personally looking forward to working closely with Dan from my position on the board as we embark on this exciting next chapter in Systacon’s journey.”

patrick alfredsonChairman of the Board, Systecon Group: “I am proud to announce the appointment of our new Chief Executive Officer, Dan Anderson. The extensive search is in line with Systecon’s ambitious growth strategy. This move complements Systecon’s ongoing strategic development The epitome of expansion and growth. With the addition of Dan, we significantly enhance our expertise, leveraging his extensive background in scaling global software enterprises across the strategic, operational and management dimensions.”

new board members

Tomas Ericsson will hand over his position as CEO of Systecon and has been appointed as a member of the board of directors at Systecon.

About Cystacon

For more than 50 years Systecon has developed methods and software that allow organizations around the world in a variety of industries from defense to renewable energy to transportation to make informed, better decisions in life cycle management. We have the methodology, tools, and experience to understand and analyze the factors that affect the performance and cost of technical systems – e.g., aircraft, trains, or wind turbines – and our customers’ base operations, systems design and maintenance. ‘Conditions and objectives’ to optimize solutions. Today Systecon is a thought leader in analytical LCM and some of the world’s most complex technology projects rely on our tools and expertise.

