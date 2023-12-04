NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Synthetic Biology Market Estimated to increase in size 28.25 billion US dollars According to Technavio, from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at CAGR 25.6% During the forecast period. On the basis of geography, the global synthetic biology market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global synthetic biology market. North America It is estimated to contribute 42% to the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major countries in the regional market. The demand for synthetic biology is expected to increase due to factors such as increasing investment in synthetic biology companies, increasing demand for bio-based products and increasing R&D funding. Additionally, governments in the region are focusing on the development of personalized medicine. Thus, increasing support from government and private institutions is expected to boost the growth of the synthetic biology market in the region during the forecast period. For more information on historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Biology Market

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; Recovery Analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and the threat of recession

Synthetic Biology Market – Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (healthcare, industrial, food and agriculture, and others) and product (oligonucleotides, enzymes, cloning technology kits, xeno-nucleic acids, and chassis organisms).

Health care This segment will account for a significant share in the market growth during the forecast period. Synthetic biology is used to create engineered systems of genes and other molecular components. Clinical applications of synthetic biology are expected to expand further in the next few years. For example, professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a paper that embeds modified genetic machinery from a single cell. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period

Growing Applications of Synthetic Biology Driving market growth. Synthetic biology helps in improving the efficiency of products such as biochemicals, therapeutics, medicine, biofuels and other bio-based alternatives. It can also be used in industries like agriculture and F&B. For example, synthetic technology can be used to increase yield by enhancing traits such as efficient use of water and nutrients, nitrogen fixation and improved resistance to pests and photosynthetic performance.

However, technical challenges This may hinder the growth of the synthetic biology market. There are various issues related to the deployment of synthetic biology. Currently, there is insufficient knowledge and understanding of synthetic technology. For example, biological functions are determined by genetic circuits composed of interacting proteins and genes. However, studying the original design of genes is difficult. These challenges will hinder the growth of the global synthetic biology market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country- and region-wise historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecasted market size (2023 to 2027)

synthetic biology market , Major trends affecting the market

Developing the regulatory framework around synthetic biology There is a major trend in the market.

There is a major trend in the market. Governments of various countries are working on developing standard guidelines, clear policies and stringent regulations to deal with the risks associated with synthetic biology.

For example, in the US, the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) deals with the potential effects of synthetic biology on human health and the environment.

There are also many policies in Europe at international, Community, Member State and local levels.

Therefore, the regulatory framework developed for synthetic biology is expected to spur investment, promote innovation, and ensure the safety and efficacy of synthetic biology products, which will, in turn, support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on market trends, historical period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027)

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on the factors that will drive the growth of the synthetic biology market between 2023 and 2027

Accurate estimation of synthetic biology market size and its contribution to the core market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of Synthetic Biology Market in North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (ROW)

In-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of synthetic biology market vendors

rapid microbiology testing market It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is estimated to grow by US$2,487.91 million.

microbiology testing market It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is estimated to grow by US$3,012.8 million.

executive Summary market scenario market size historical market size five forces analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market segmentation by product customer scenario geographical landscape Drivers, challenges and trends company landscape company analysis Contract

