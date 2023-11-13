Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) Returns Are Rising

To find multi-bagger stocks, what underlying trends should we look for in a business? First, we would like to see a proven return return on capital employed (ROCE) which is growing, and secondly, it is expanding Base of capital employed. If you see this, it usually means it’s a company with a great business model and plenty of opportunities for profitable reinvestment. So on that note, Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) looks quite promising with regard to its trends in returns on capital.

Understanding Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven’t dealt with ROCE before, it measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) generated by a company on the capital it employs in its business. To calculate this metric for Syntec Optics Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$500k ÷ (US$23 million – US$11 million) (Based on last twelve months till June 2023),

so, Syntec Optics Holdings has a ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, this is a low return and underperforms the electronics industry average of 13%.

Although the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to see how Syntec Optics Holdings has performed in other metrics in the past, you can check out Free Graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What does the ROCE trend tell us for Syntec Optics Holdings?

It’s good to see that ROCE is moving in the right direction, even if it is still relatively low. Statistics show that returns on capital have increased by 46% in the last one year. The company is now earning US$0.04 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually using 25% less than a year ago, which could be a sign of a business that is improving its efficiency. A business that is reducing its asset base in this way is generally not characterized as becoming a multi-bagger company any time soon.

On a separate but related note, it is important to note that Syntec Optics Holdings has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 45%, which we would consider quite high. This may pose some risks as the company is essentially operating with a fairly high reliance on its suppliers or other types of short-term lenders. Ideally we would like to see this reduced as it would mean less risk taking liability.

What can we learn from Syntec Optics Holdings’s ROCE

In short, it’s great to see that Syntec Optics Holdings has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on smaller amounts of capital. And since the stock is down 45% in the last year, there may be an opportunity here. With this in mind, we believe the promising trends make this stock worth further investigation.

We noted that Syntec Optics Holdings has some risks 4 warning signs (and 2 that are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

