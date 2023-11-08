Synopsys moving to RISC-V to help SoC developers

When the number two provider of CPU design jumps on the RISC-V train, it’s a significant milestone. The open-source RISC-V design is on a roll, displacing Arm in many SoC development plans.

ARC and Arm are both companies that design and license microprocessor (CPU) architectures. ARC processors are known for their adaptability and low power consumption, making ARC an ideal choice for system-on-chip (SoC) designers looking for inexpensive CPU cores. While Arm processors are known for their wide implementation and high performance, RISC-V is gaining significant market traction given its performance, extensibility, and open-source business model. Now, Synopsys, which is second only to Arm in providing CPU design intellectual property (IP), is incorporating RISC into its new ARC-V IP to help SoC designers access better performance and a rapidly growing software ecosystem. Adopting -V.

An ARC processor with RISC-V compatibility

ARC processors are low-power and highly configurable, meaning they can be customized to meet the specific needs of an application. This has made them a preferred choice of Arm for wearable devices, industrial controllers, and embedded systems such as the Internet of Things (IoT). But RISC-V is also very flexible, with high performance and significantly lower power consumption than alternatives. And, since it is open-source, one can modify the design to meet specific application needs, unlike Arm.

Synopsys is launching three variants of its ARC-V family of CPU designs. Synopsis

The ARC ecosystem is strong, having been built over the last two decades, but RISC-V based ones are now growing very rapidly. Synopsys decided to build a new IP on RISC-V and take advantage of its openness to add ARC compatibility.

By combining RISC-V and ARC’s ISA, Synopsis has clear advantages over many alternatives. Synopsis

The Synopsis ARC-V processor IP portfolio consists of three designs, and all should be ready for SoC designers next year. The 32-bit Synopsis ARC-V RMX embedded processor IP is scheduled for availability in Q2 2024, while the 32-bit Synopsis ARC-V RHX real-time processor IP and the 64-bit Synopsis ARC-V RPX host processor IP will be available in Q2 2024. Follow in the second half of 2024.

The RISC-V movement has received a huge boost, with the industry’s second-largest CPU IP provider creating a joint core IP for ARC and RISC-V. Eliminating performance compromises while maintaining a path forward for ARC designers is a great move for Synopsis.