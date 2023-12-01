Synopsys Achieves Record Backlog in Q4, Analysts Raise Price Targets Citing Fundamental Strengths – Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

needham Analyst Charles Shea reiterates buy rating Synopsis, Inc. SNPS raised the price target from $500 to $660.

Synopsys recently posted a stellar performance in Q4, where quarterly revenue was $1.599 billion, up nearly 25% year over year.

Synopsis provided an FY24 outlook that stipulates 13% revenue growth and ~200bps operating margin expansion.

Analysts see Synopsys as a leading company in EDA and IP, playing an enabling role for a new breed of semiconductor startups, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) startups, at the end of the decade.

Shea says the $8.6 billion backlog is a new record for SNPS, and implied bookings are likely the second highest in history.

Strong backlog growth in the fourth quarter suggests SNPS has booked $3.1 billion over the past three months, the analyst writes.

While the stock’s valuation is at the high end of its historical range, the analyst says semiconductors’ secular growth, the company’s recurring business model with low risk of cyclicality, and its industry-leading profitability justify a premium.

After Q4, the analyst raised FY24 EPS estimates to $13.36 from $12.47.

KeyBank Capital Markets Analyst Jason Cellino reiterated an Overweight rating on Synopsis, raising the price target from $600 to $675.

The analyst praised the company’s impressive backlog figure, which increased 21% year-on-year, significantly above the analyst’s preview expectations of flat growth.

Synopsys announced that it is exploring a strategic alternative to Software Integrity (SIG).

According to the analyst, investors will view this as a positive, but ultimately, it will depend on what the company does with any potential earnings.

The analyst raised FY24 EPS estimates to $13.36 from $12.65.

stifel Analyst Ruben Roy reiterated a buy rating on Synopsis and raised the price target to $620 from $550.

Analysts say SNPS is leading in market share in the EDA industry and is diversifying its revenue base into a broader set of software tools.

Importantly, given the acceleration in design automation opportunities, SNPS, following a strategic portfolio review, has decided to explore strategic alternatives to its SIG business segment (~8% of revenues).

The analyst said he would view an outcome in which the SIG business is divested or spun off as a meaningful positive, long-term outcome for SNPS.

SNPS is taking a more pragmatic approach to its China business, given the strong growth in recent financial years and the ongoing macroeconomic slowdown in the region.

The analyst says SNPS has not seen any changes in existing export restrictions on its technology.

Price Action: SNPS shares were trading 2.31% lower at $539.70 at last check Thursday.

