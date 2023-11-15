Synopsis, Microsoft teams up for a chip-design assistant

by Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) – Microsoft has introduced its “CoPilot” mostly as a way to eliminate lines of computer code or help quickly summarize a jumbled email inbox. But Synopsys said Wednesday that it has adapted the technology to help design computer chips.

Chip design is one of the most difficult tasks in the technology industry because billions of transistors – tiny on-off switches – must be precisely arranged on a piece of silicon a few centimeters wide. Designing a chip typically costs hundreds of millions of dollars and takes years, even with an army of engineers.

Synopsys is the largest maker of the software used in that process and said Wednesday it has adapted a version of Microsoft’s CoPilot for use with its tool. The early stages of designing a complex chip require engineers to explain how the chip should work in a language such as software programming code.

Synopsis trained the system on vast troves of data it had accumulated over decades to help trade. Shankar Krishnamurthy, general manager of the Design Automation Group at Synopsis, said the primary objective was to make the system accurate.

If an AI bot is “writing essays or Shakespeare or poetry, you can have a 10% to 15% error and your consumer will know the difference and will still be surprised by it.” Krishnamurthy said. “But if you’re not producing (chip design work) more than 99.9% accurate, you’re introducing a bug into your chip, which costs hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Fixing bugs is one of the longest and most expensive parts of the chip design process. Microsoft said it has already begun testing the Synopsys system with its chip design teams, which unveiled the company’s first in-house data center chips on Wednesday.

“This technology not only helps us resolve problems early, but also reduces the cost of fixing problems at a later stage,” Eric Berg, lead engineer of the chip design verification and validation team at Microsoft, said in a blog post. Is.”

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: finance.yahoo.com