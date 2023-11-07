Symp DAO Queen Irene Zhao Explains Why Good Memes Are Harder Than Trading: X Hall of Flame – Cryptosaurus

After all, who is this person?

Irene Zhao, the symp-queen mastermind behind the SO-COL platform and crypto Twitter influencer, explains how having a celebrity in your corner could give your NFT collection a boost.

Zhao’s first Symp DAO and NFT collection, IreneDAO, launched with a minimum price that was basically pocket change in ETH.

“I think it was about zero-point-something ETH,” recalls Zhao.

However, the game changed for Zhao when controversial YouTube star Logan Paul invested nearly a quarter of a million dollars in January 2022.

“The next day, I woke up, the minimum price had gone up five times when Logan Paul bought about 20 pieces or something. I was really surprised,” she says.

I can’t fix you 👉👈 pic.twitter.com/oyMLut3S2F – Irene Zhao (@Irenezhao_) 4 November 2023

Zhao revealed that Paul came up with the project after billionaire crypto investor Mike Novogratz posted about it on Twitter. This marked the beginning of a friendship with Paul:

“After purchasing my NFT, Logan followed me on Twitter and Instagram,” says Zhao. However, he also said that they never managed to meet.

“I was going to travel to Los Angeles, but at the time, he was somewhere in Puerto Rico. That’s why we couldn’t meet in the end. But we do have conversations about NFTs.”

Rubbing virtual shoulders with big names like Paul is a regular day in the life of a crypto influencer. Zhao has 194,300 Twitter followers, runs her own Web3 NFT platform company, SO-COL, and globe-trots to speak at crypto conferences.

“I meet a lot of nice and successful people, and they all have very interesting personalities. Otherwise, they will not choose crypto as a career because it is a very dynamic and very fast-paced career industry.

What is the reason for Twitter’s fame?

Zhao has already built her base as a social media influencer in the Web2 space, and by orange-pilling her friends like Bitcoiners, she has introduced most of her followers to NFTs.

“I am building my personal branding as a key opinion leader on various social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. So, right now, I have almost half a million followers across all platforms.

I have been an IG influencer since my university days. I was lucky and people liked my photos. In six years I now have almost 300k+ followers, one of the top 10 influencers in Singapore. You would think that with such a large follower base I could do a relatively good job. But you are wrong. pic.twitter.com/UT0A3eDN64 – Irene Zhao (@Irenezhao_) 20 January 2022

She jumped into crypto because she wanted to take control of her content. She was fed up of monetizing her content by simply promoting products, which is how Web2 influencers make their living.

“I’ve built a deep relationship with a lot of big brands, but it sucks, because even though I have a lot of followers on all the other social media platforms, I don’t really get most of the benefits. “I don’t actually own my content or my community.”

Zhao founded one of the first Symp DAOs, where NFT buyers could join her Irene DAO fan club and get closer to their Symp Queen. He later introduced this idea for the SO-COL platform.

There is wealth in my health and age. I’m all set for a road trip @truck_memecoin pic.twitter.com/2Wh1TqsIps – Irene Zhao (@Irenezhao_) 1 November 2023

Zhao joked that she is huge in Asia but may fly under the radar in the Western world:

“They recognize me, especially in Asia, but in the Western world, white people can’t really recognize Asian people. They think everyone looks the same,” she laughs.

What content can people expect?

Zhao is not a fan of the serious tone of some people in the crypto world. In his view, people who enjoy technical or trading discussions are not necessarily the most engaging minds in the crypto community.

“I guess I like bad posting. this is very funny; It’s so entertaining to see all the memes.”

He doesn’t send me crypto memes anymore, it’s over I lost him. – Irene Zhao (@Irenezhao_) 9 May 2022

Zhao believes that creating crypto memes requires a bigger mind than sharing trading tips:

“It’s a very smart move because you have to understand the market, and you have to understand the audience to come up with the exact meme that people want. So, this is a very rare talent.

Imagine spending 1 hour a day, or 30 hours a month, on creating memes and bad posts on Twitter. If you have spent these 30 hours in crypto trading. You may have missed out on the simple joys of posting shit and even lost money. – Irene Zhao (@Irenezhao_) 15 November 2021

Dirty Beef: Women of Crypto

Zhao publicly met with fellow crypto influencer Lady of Crypto in December 2021.

The feud escalated when Zhao mildly teased him on Twitter for tweeting without thinking.

“She was predicting the price of Bitcoin or something, but it was a super clear trend. So, I said, ‘You’re stating the obvious,’ and then she got angry.

The situation escalated when Lady of Crypto made some snide comments about Zhao’s English skills, saying, “In your video, you can barely string two words together.”

Zhao did not take it personally and thought it was “very funny”.

Zhao, once a businesswoman, was more interested in the fact that the post accumulated nearly “4 million impressions”.

Girl, you are doing great $corner, However question. In your video, you can barely string two words together. Still your tweet is in English, why so? pic.twitter.com/PSZykRaYd6 – Lady of Crypto (@LadyofCrypto1) 11 December 2021

Predictions?

Zhao’s predictions are largely in line with common, received wisdom. She is keenly expecting Bitcoin to reach $100,000.

However, she is also betting big on real-world assets rising over the next year:

“Of course, I’m still bullish on BTC, Ethereum and all the fundamentals. People are talking a lot about RWA. I think real-world assets are probably going to be big over the next 12 months.”

He also believes that NFTs still have room for growth as many celebrities have not yet joined the bandwagon.

“I think NFTs for creators are going to become a real hype really soon because we haven’t really experienced it yet,” she explains.

“I’m still excited about social collectibles because we haven’t really included all the Web2 creators in NFTs yet. So, I think there’s still a lot of room for it.”

ciaran lyons

Ciaran Lyons is an Australian crypto journalist. He is also a standup comedian and has been a radio and TV presenter on Triple J, SBS and The Project.

Source: cointelegraph.com

