Symbiogenesis Preview: Everything You Need to Know About Square Enix’s NFT Game – Decrypt

Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix first announced its upcoming blockchain gaming project, Symbiogenesis, in November 2022. The company has made several moves in the crypto space, but this will be its first proper game in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Here’s what you need to know about Symbiogenesis before it launches.

What is symbiosis?

Billed as a “digital collectible art project,” Symbiogenesis is a game that will use Ethereum and Polygon for its NFTs. In the world of this story-based browser game, humanity has taken to the skies and lives on a floating continent, but must face the wrath of a giant dragon.

However, the ending of Symbiogenesis is not predetermined – three lucky players will get the chance to choose the game’s ending and the fate of its fantasy world. Players must unlock and complete each story chapter and quest to be considered for the final quest.

Image: Square Enix.

Symbiogenesis is currently scheduled to launch in December.

How do I play Symbiogenesis? Do I need an NFT?

Gamers can play Symbiogenesis for free without any NFTs. Free players can follow the main story of the game, but they do not have the chance to become one of the three lucky players selected for the final quest.

Buying or minting an NFT character opens up more things to do in the game, but Square Enix will not offer a traditional NFT mint. Instead, smaller quantities of a total of 10,000 original character NFTs will become available with the release of each story chapter that gradually reveals the game’s world.

Square Enix has emphasized the importance of its Symbiogenesis Discord server, and has promised players special Discord server roles for game achievements. Completing various tasks on the Discord server or social media will help players get added to the “allow list” or presale list to be eligible to buy or mint an Ethereum NFT character.

Some NFTs will be available for free, while others will cost a cryptocurrency. All replicated NFTs will be on Polygon, while the originals will be on Ethereum’s mainnet.

Symbiogenesis Game Mode

From a narrative perspective, Symbiogenesis will feature six distinct chapters. Players must complete all six to be eligible to potentially become one of the final three who decide the ending of the story.

Symbiogenesis will offer missions and quests. Missions are tasks available to all players and will allow gamers to unlock the main story. Quests may require more teamwork and are more involved than missions.

Image: Square Enix.

The main game tabs that players encounter are Daily Rewards, Information, Missions, Story, Characters, Quest Items, Collections, and Roles. While most are self-explanatory, players will be able to find their character NFTs under the character menu and create NFT replicas there as well. “Collections” will contain player cards and other NFTs, and “Quest Items” will contain items collected from adventures and is also the place to convert items into NFTs.

The Symbiogenesis NFTs may contain prompts that help players earn achievements in the game. Some items in the game world can also be converted into NFTs and sold.

Symbiogenesis will have three different synthetic currencies: Slot Release Points (SP), Replica Issue Points (RP), and Conversion Points (CP). Spending SP will unlock story sections, CP will allow players to turn in-game items into NFTs, and RP will help gamers release NFT replicas in Symbiogenesis.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co