Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco and wife Maria stroll with newborn

By Monique Friedlander for Daily Mail Australia 01:04 Nov 12, 2023, updated 01:04 Nov 12, 2023

Sydney Roosters NRL star James Tedesco and his wife Maria have been spotted for the first time since the arrival of their first child.

The couple, who welcomed daughter Rosie on September 21, went out for a walk with their bundle of joy in a leafy suburb of Sydney on Sunday.

The pair, looking relaxed, were seen talking and caressing Rosie as Maria pushed her stroller down the sidewalk.

Hospitality entrepreneur Maria showed off her trim pins in black bike shorts and a matching singlet top.

She completed her look with gray sneakers and a delicate gold chain necklace.

NRL star James Tedesco (left), 30, and his wife Maria go out for a casual stroll with their newborn daughter Rosie on Sunday.

Her athlete star husband also dressed all in black, wearing a T-shirt and loose sports shorts.

Topping off his look was a black baseball cap, white socks and sneakers, and a large silver wristwatch.

It’s been a big year for Tedesco off the field, before he announced his intention to marry Maria in the NSW Hunter Valley on January 7, who was expecting in April.

Announcing the happy arrival via Instagram at the time, James wrote: ‘Our beautiful little Rosie Mae Tedesco. Born 21/9/23. Both mother and child are happy and healthy.

The post attracted hundreds of reactions, with Roosters Sam Walker and Joey Manu as well as a number of NRL stars including Clint Gutherson, Nathan Cleary, Josh Addo-Carr, Brian To’o, Ryan Papenhuizen and Braith Anasta congratulating the couple.

‘Congratulations guys! ‘He’s adorable,’ the Sydney Roosters posted.

Former Roosters center Josh Morris said: ‘Congratulations @jamestedesco welcome to the club.’

Australian cricket star Nathan Lyon’s wife Emma Lyon also posted ‘Congratulations! he is beautiful’.

The couple were married in January surrounded by family and friends in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales.

