Switzerland installed vertical solar panels on a roadside retaining wall

A canton in Switzerland launched a project in which solar panels were attached vertically to a roadside wall.

The canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden in northeastern Switzerland aims to generate at least 40% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2035. So, it used a little creativity and covered a roadside retaining wall with 756 glass-pane solar panels.

The panels have an output of 325 kWh and an energy yield of approximately 230,000 kWh annually. This is equivalent to the consumption of approximately 52 Swiss households. The energy will be fed into the grid of energy supplier St. Gallisch-Appenzweiler Kraftwerke, and the canton will receive a feed-in tariff in return.

German mounting system provider K2 Systems and Swiss contractor SolarMotion installed the vertical system on a 75-degree retaining wall. The panels were mounted on mounting rails with HUS screw anchors, and Lichtenstein-based Hilti provided the mechanical dowels.

The PV system was mounted on and into the masonry using an adhesive technique. The maximum anchoring depth of 90 mm cannot be exceeded so as not to adversely affect the retaining wall.

Due to their close proximity to asphalt, the components of solar panels are subject to exceptional corrosion requirements and are anodized for protection. Indirect components are made of aluminum – only the screw anchors are made of stainless steel.

K2 Systems says that “especially in the winter months (when consumption and dependence on foreign power imports are at their highest), vertically aligned modules will achieve very good power yields.”

It’s not a big project, but it is extremely creative, which is why it caught my attention. A retaining wall occupies empty space, and in the Swiss winter snow will slide off the panels.

upon us Electrek It’s great when solar is installed in intelligent and inventive ways. Warehouse roofs? Cover them. Highway Mediator? Canal cover? Box store? Install solar on them. It just makes sense.

