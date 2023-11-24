Switzerland and Iceland are the highest payers in the EU and EEA

Switzerland and Iceland are two of the highest-paying countries in the EU and EEA, while the Czech Republic and Portugal have the lowest salaries.

EU labor regulations are generally quite strong, with an emphasis on individual working conditions and labor rights, right to information, anti-discrimination laws and job security.

However, when it comes to salaries and wages across EU member states, there are still significant variations depending on a number of factors such as labor laws, demand, inflation and more. According to Eurostat, in 2022, the average annual salary ranged from €106,839.33 in Switzerland to €12,923.66 in Bulgaria.

The highest paying countries in 2022 were Switzerland (€106,839), Iceland (€81,942), Luxembourg (€79,903), Norway (€74,506) and Belgium (€70,297), while the lowest payers were Bulgaria (€12,923), Romania (€14,500), Croatia(€17,842), Hungary(€18,274) and Poland(€18,114).

Eurostat reported that the average hourly labor cost in the EU was €30.5. The average annual salary for single workers without children was €26,136. Working couples with two children have an average annual income of €55,573.

The unadjusted gender pay gap in 2021 was 12.7%, the largest gap was seen in Estonia, at 20.5% and the smallest gap was in Luxembourg at -0.2%. However, according to the European Commission, the pay gap is set to increase to 13% in 2023.

In 2020, the European Commission announced a strategy to attempt to close this gap by 2025. The Commission then launched the Pay Transparency Directive in June 2023, including a €6.1 million fund to help implement it. This made it easier for employees to recognize pay discrimination, and also served as a guideline for employers.

Average annual net wages for both the EU and the euro area have increased slightly over the past few years, but not as much as might have been expected. The main reason for this is the decline in productivity, especially after the global financial crisis, even when economic growth had started to improve. Low inflation in the early 2010s has also contributed to somewhat stagnant wages as well as high unemployment levels.

Typically the highest paying sectors in Europe are finance, insurance, electricity, mining, information technology, retail and education. At the other end of the spectrum, the lowest paying fields are administrative support, hospitality, and construction.

However, inflation is an important factor when looking at purchasing power in different countries. Most of the EU and EEA have seen high inflation over the past few years. This was mainly due to the price shock caused by the pandemic and the resulting supply chain backlog.

Other geopolitical shocks, such as the Russia–Ukraine war, have also contributed to supply delays, exacerbating the energy crisis. Now, with the Israel-Hamas conflict, this situation could get much worse.

In this case, higher inflation is likely to impact wages and increase the cost of living. Wage increases often do not keep pace with rising prices. Many companies also do not offer inflationary increases, reducing the impact of higher pay somewhat.

Why are salaries so high in Switzerland and Iceland?

Switzerland’s high salaries are mainly driven by its banking and financial services sector. It has much lower taxes than the rest of the EU and EEA, averaging around 20% to 35% for the 150,000 to 250,000 Swiss franc bracket.

Iceland’s wages are boosted by the country’s massive private sector banking on collective agreements. Some of the increases are due to COVID-19 benefits as well as a bump in hourly wages after weakness during the pandemic.

Iceland is also one of the most expensive countries in the world with persistently high inflation, which also contributes to workers demanding higher wages. Since March 2019, 326 Icelandic labor agreements have been signed, with over 90% of the workforce being part of a labor union.

Just like Switzerland. The financial and banking sectors play a key role behind Luxembourg’s attractive salaries, with most banks employing highly educated, experienced and in-demand staff. Many of these are also migrants.

Luxembourg also reviews its minimum social wage every two years compared to average wages and price movements, thus keeping wage standards very up to date. However, salaries largely depend on sectors, divisions of banks, seniority, age, as well as education and experience.

This can create significant disparities, even within the same field, depending on an employee’s particular role and job title. As such, due to low productivity, the average wage in Luxembourg has remained more or less stable since 2015.

Workers in Norway are generally very highly educated, so they receive high wages. Wage inequality is also quite low, with a very well thought out progressive taxation system, which keeps income inequalities to a minimum. Norway’s more egalitarian work culture also makes it easier for workers to negotiate wages and perks.

Belgian banks rely heavily on salary indexing for both white-collar and blue-collar employees in the private sector. The country sees the highest indexation in 50 years in 2022, as rising inflation and out-of-control energy prices take their toll on the purchasing power of workers.

However, taxation rates can play a large role in real wages, and determine the amount of purchasing power workers have. Most high-wage countries are in the EU and EEA, particularly those part of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), as detailed below.

countries with lowest wages

Bulgaria is currently struggling with low wages as more and more workers are leaving the country to work in more prosperous parts of Europe, such as Western European countries. Less education, chronic poverty, and less access to employer-sponsored training, as well as career counseling, have all contributed to declining wages.

However, Bulgaria is still flexible, having recently petitioned to raise the minimum wage to 933 levs (€477) from next year, from the current 780 levs (€398). It also has a less hectic work life than some of its peers, with less exposure to hazardous chemicals in the workplace.

Weak or insufficiently advantaged labor unions play a huge role in Romanian wages remaining low. Foreign companies are not very well respected, which leads to some reluctance to get involved. The Romanian economy is also still finding its feet, leaving opportunities to be desired.

The Croatian War of Independence in the early 1990s took a heavy toll on the economy at the time, with Croatia missing out on building up its economic and financial sectors while the rest of the European Union was doing so. After the war, the government also had to spend extensively in terms of compensation and reconstruction efforts.

Due to this, Croatia’s economy has not developed as much as one might expect. There is a heavy reliance on temporary and seasonal workers who support the country’s hospitality and tourism sector. This has led to wages being kept quite low, as there is little upside pressure in terms of length of employment tenure, unions or negotiations.

However, things are getting better since joining the European Union and Croatia now enjoys a larger labor market, among other benefits. The cost of living in the country is also quite low, which also helps in purchasing power.

The technological recession in Hungary has recently contributed to lower wages, as fewer companies were able to afford labor costs. However, historically, the low cost of living in Hungary could be a significant factor in weak wage movements, although this is now slowly changing as the country faces high inflation.

In the case of Poland, the government may have had a hand in suppressing wages, deliberately doing so for many years so Poland could retain the tag of “cheap labor”. Although this attracts foreign companies, it hardly makes life any better for the average Polish worker, who is paid much less than his Western European counterparts. However a lean lifestyle helps in reducing this pressure to some extent.

However, average earnings only show part of the picture, especially when it comes to an entire country or region. Ideally quantitative data should always be viewed along with qualitative data to gain a more harmonious understanding.

In this case, statistics such as overall life satisfaction can shed more light on the actual quality of life and living conditions. In some cases, despite average earnings being low, such as Poland, respondents have been shown to be quite satisfied with their lives, as described below.

