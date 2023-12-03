Switchblade flying car completes first test flight. What will happen next?

In kindergarten, Sam Bousfield showed his friends pictures of flying cars and told them that one day, they would exist. Although certainly a visionary at a young age, Bousfield had no idea that he would become such a man.

On the road, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is an attractive sports car. But then two wings and a horizontal stabilizer stick out like a pocket knife – and the car is ready for takeoff.

After 14 years of design and testing, the Switchblade successfully completed its first flight last month in Moses Lake, Washington. Bousfield told USA TODAY on Tuesday that the three-wheeled vehicle flew 500 feet above the Grant County Airport for about six minutes.

The team launched into flight, deliberately flying about 15 feet above the ground, before Bousfield knew they were ready for the real deal, a moment he would never forget.

He said, “It’s almost like time stopped. It was one of those things where you can’t believe it’s been there for so long.” “And you realize, oh, it hasn’t been that long. It’s only been six minutes, but I can’t believe it.”

With Switchblade you’ll never really stop

The sports car can reach speeds of 125 mph on land, and Bossfield said the Redmond, Oregon-based manufacturer plans to take it to 190 mph in the sky. It was important during the design process to ensure the vehicle operated at high performance, whether in the sky or on the ground.

“There’s this idea in society that to get a flying car, it has to be a mediocre car or a mediocre plane or both and we disagree with that idea,” Bousfield said.

Riding the Switchblade is more than just a way to get from one place to another. Bousfield said the journey will outweigh the destination. What drivers see on the ground is often not exciting, but once they reach thousands of feet above the ground the view changes completely. Not to mention a flying car, you never really stop.

Bousfield said, “I can drive to San Francisco and have a dinner or a business meeting. And as soon as the fog lifts, which it often does, I can drive under it and drive the rest of the way home.” I can.” “If you go across the country and there’s only miles and miles of road construction in South Dakota, you just take off and fly right over the top and not even worry about it.”

At least two years away from production

While this all sounds amazing, it will be some time before consumers get their own Switchblade vehicle, Bousfield said. The Samson Sky is at least two years away from mass production.

According to Bousfield, the company spent four years developing a new way to make carbon fiber construction materials, with the goal of reducing the cost of making them.

The manufacturer uses thermoplastic carbon fiber, used only by Boeing and Airbus, for the heat and pressure process that stamps materials such as sheet paper. Bousfield said the technology reduces the time it takes to make a door part from 6 to 9 hours to just 20 minutes and, unlike most carbon materials, it is non-toxic to humans.

“And it’s completely recyclable. Which other materials are not. So we have almost zero waste. It’s tremendous,” Bousfield said.

However, even with the manufacturing of vehicles, there is a significant cost to purchasing the product – plus additional costs and training to actually operate it.

How much does a switchblade cost?

A Switchblade VFR (Visual Flight Rules) kit, which allows a pilot to fly in clear weather conditions, is estimated to cost about $170,000.

The Switchblade IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) kit, which allows pilots to fly into clouds and with zero visibility with the proper equipment and approvals, will cost about $195,000.

How to drive a flying car?

You will need a driver’s license or a motorcycle driver’s license to operate a switchblade on land. But if you hope to go further, you’ll need a private pilot certificate, which can cost between $7,000 and $8,500 if you train with your own plane, or $8,500 if you fly your own plane, according to Samson Sky. If rented, it can be between $11,000 to $13,000. The company plans to provide contacts to help with insurance matters.

What does the inside look like?

Inside, the Switchblade looks more like a car than an aircraft but has additional equipment specifically for an aircraft.

Drivers will see a regular gas pedal on the right side and a brake in the middle, like most cars. They’ll also get a throttle by wire, which Bousfield said most cars have these days. When shifting into air mode, you’ll steer with the rudder pedals and the control wheel operates both the ailerons on the wings and the elevators (on the tail) like most airplanes. The wheels automatically disconnect after take off.

More than 2,000 reservations made from everywhere

Samson Sky has received at least 2,300 reservations to try out the Switchblade. Pending testing, Bousfield said they would send three working prototypes to various US cities so that people on nearby reservations could see them.

Bousfield said they already have reservations from all 50 states and 57 countries.

