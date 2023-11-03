Ad-hoc declaration as per Article 53 LR

property and casualty reinsurance (P&C RE) net income of US$1.5 billion; Combined ratio of 94.3%1

Life & Health Reinsurance (L&H Re) net income of US$634 million

Corporate Solutions net income of US$492 million; Combined ratio of 91.3%1

Return on Investment (ROI) 3.5%; Q3 recurring income yield rises to 3.7%

Very strong capital position with Group Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 314% as of 1 July 2023

Zurich, 3 November 2023 – Swiss Re reported net income of US$2.5 billion in the first nine months of 2023, with a profit of US$1 billion in the third quarter. All businesses contributed to the strong result. Swiss Re has maintained its guidance for full-year targets.

Christian Mumenthaler, Group Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Re, said: “Swiss Re’s performance in the first nine months of 2023 is the result of our continued focus on underwriting quality. This has enabled us to deal with an increased risk environment that could lead to significant losses “events for the insurance industry.”

John Dacey, Swiss Re’s group chief financial officer, said: “With interest rates continuing to rise, we are seeing improvements in recurring income yields and our overall investment results. Combined with improved underwriting performance, this has significantly boosted the group’s earnings potential.” Have strengthened.”

Swiss Re reports strong third quarter results

With a profit of US$1 billion in the third quarter, Swiss Re reported net income of US$2.5 billion and a return on equity (ROE) of 25.9% for the first nine months of 2023. This compares to a net loss of US$285. million for the first nine months of 2022 and an ROE of -2.1%. The significant improvement was primarily driven by underwriting performance in P&C RE and L&H RE, supported by rising investment results.

Net premium and fee income earned for the group rose 4.2% to US$33.7 billion in the first nine months of 2023, compared to US$32.4 billion in the year-ago period. At constant foreign exchange rates, net premiums and fee income earned increased by 5.3%.

The group achieved a return on investment (ROI) of 3.5% in the first nine months of 2023, compared to 1.6% in the year-ago period. In the third quarter, ROI was exceptional at 4.8%, supported by net gains from real-estate sales, which were partially offset by losses from targeted sales of low-yield fixed income securities. Overall, the investment portfolio continues to benefit from higher interest rates. Recurring income yields reached 3.7% in the third quarter, while fixed income reinvestment yields stabilized at 4.9%.

Swiss Re’s capital position remains very strong, with a Group Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 314% as of 1 July 2023.

P&C Re offers flexible underwriting performance

P&C Re reported a net profit of US$1.5 billion in the first nine months of 2023, compared to a net loss of US$283 million in the year-ago period. Earnings improved significantly due to underwriting performance driven by successful renewals and rising investment income.

In the third quarter, P&C Re achieved a combined ratio of 93.7% despite substantial levels of large natural disaster losses for the industry. The business absorbed negative prior-year growth of US$151 million, reflecting a significant increase in US liability reserves, much of which was assumption-driven2.

Major natural disaster claims in the first nine months of 20233 amounted to US$1.1 billion, compared to US$2.5 billion in the same period in 2022. Claims totaled US$421 million in the third quarter, primarily related to severe weather events, wildfires in Europe. Earthquakes in the Hawaiian island of Maui and Morocco.

Net premiums earned in the first nine months of 2023 rose to US$17.4 billion, compared to US$16.6 billion in the year-ago period. At constant foreign exchange rates, net premiums increased by 5.4%.

The P&C Re combined ratio for the first nine months of 2023 was 94.3%1, a significant improvement from 106.1% in the year-ago period.

L&H Re increases net income in third quarter

L&H Re reported third quarter profit of US$241 million. The increase in large individual claims was offset by a strong investment result. Net income increased significantly to US$634 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to a profit of US$221 million in the year-ago period, primarily due to COVID-19-related mortality claims. Due to decline in.

Net premium and fee income earned in the first nine months of 2023 increased to US$11.7 billion, compared to US$11.2 billion in the year-ago period. At constant foreign exchange rates, net premiums and fee income earned increased 6.1%.

L&H Re continues to target net income of around US$900 million for 2023.

Corporate Solutions maintains strong business performance

Corporate Solutions reported net income of US$492 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to US$356 million in the year-ago period. This growth reflects continued strong underlying business performance, complemented by lower-than-expected large natural disaster losses and higher investment results.

Large-scale man-made losses in the first nine months of 2023 reached US$153 million and losses from major natural disasters reached US$86 million. Both amounts were significantly lower than the previous year’s period, which was marked by a significant reserve. High involvement in war and natural disaster events in Ukraine.

Net premiums earned in the first nine months of 2023 declined to US$4.0 billion from US$4.1 billion in the year-ago period, reflecting the partial sale of the EllipseLife business in mid-2022. At constant exchange rates and excluding the impact of the EllipseLife sale, comparable growth was 7.4%, driven by new business growth in the Selected Focus portfolio, partially offset by conscious reductions in professional liability lines.

Corporate Solutions’ combined ratio for the first nine months of 20231 was 91.3%.

iptiQ provides focused development

IPTIQ growth accelerated in the third quarter to US$771 million in gross premiums for the first nine months of 2023, up from US$650 million in the year-ago period, with more than 2.3 million policies now in force.

outlook

Christian Mumenthaler, Group Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Re, said: “Given the good performance of the year so far, we have maintained our targets for the full year, including group net income of more than US$3 billion. We continue to deliver on our disciplined underwriting. “We continue to focus on a strategy that provides a strong foundation for the future.”

9M 2023 performance details

9m 2022 9m 2023 Millions of USD unless otherwise stated Consolidated Group (Total) net premium earned

and fee income 32 366 33 718 Net income (loss -285 2 466 Dividend

(%, annual) -2.1 25.9 return on investment

(%, annual) 1.6 3.5 recurring income yield

(%, annual) 2.4 3.5 31.12.22 30.09.23 shareholders equity 12 699 12 698 Book Value Per Share (USD) 43.94 43.73 9m 2022 9m 2023 P&C Reinsurance net premium earned 16 606 17 352 Net income (loss -283 1 504 Combined Ratio (%)1 106.1 94.3 L&H Reinsurance net premium earned

and fee income 11 202 11 672 Net income 221 634 recurring income yield

(%, annual) 3.1 4.0 corporate solutions net premium earned 4 125 4 007 Net income 356 492 Combined Ratio (%)1 93.1 91.3

Source: www.bing.com