Swiss National Banker says talks can’t save Credit Suisse

(Bloomberg) — The vice president of the Swiss National Bank said the central bank lacks the tools to prevent Credit Suisse from collapse in March.

In an interview with Sonntagsblick, Martin Schlegel said the severity of the lender’s liquidity problems had alarmed the central bank and regulators, and the SNB could not have saved the troubled lender by providing more liquidity and positive messaging.

“Credit Suisse’s liquidity flowed into Switzerland and abroad much faster than regulators expected,” Schlegel told the newspaper, stressing that the SNB had “no mandate” to rescue or take over the troubled lender. ” Was.

Panicked investors pulled their money from the bank as the crisis escalated, and Credit Suisse did not have enough ready collateral to obtain sufficient funds from the Swiss central bank. The SNB opened a special uncollateralized facility in March to bridge the bank until its rescue could be brokered by UBS Group AG.

Schlegel said interest payments on Credit Suisse’s so-called AT1 bonds, which were canceled as part of the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, should have been suspended at an earlier stage.

“This will mean immediate financial relief for the bank,” Schlegel said.

Schlegel criticized critics who said the central bank should have provided more liquidity to Credit Suisse as well as provided public messages of support.

“The problem of confidence and profitability cannot be solved by a statement from the authorities,” he said. “People will see through this.”

Asked about interest rates, the number two at the Swiss central bank behind President Thomas Jordan echoed comments made by his boss in September when the bank made a surprise stoppage in raising its benchmark rate. He said that further increase may be required.

“Overall, the labor market is still in very good shape,” Schlegel said. “Unemployment is still low. It cannot be ruled out that further tightening of monetary policy may be necessary. “It depends on the development of inflation.”

