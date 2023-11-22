Switzerland wants to take a closer look at its commodity trading and raw materials sector using the new data.

Advertisement

The Swiss government wants to evaluate the share of trade in goods in its gross domestic product (GDP), it announced on Wednesday, as the country currently lacks data to accurately assess this part of its economy.

In the weeks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of Switzerland’s main difficulties was weighing the weight of the region and its economic impact at a time when sanctions were being imposed against Russia.

“Despite the national and international importance of trade in goods in Switzerland, little information is available on this area,” the Federal Council of Switzerland said in a press release.

Switzerland is one of the world’s leading trading centers for raw materials. According to various studies, Swiss traders control one-third of the world’s crude oil trade, about two-thirds of the world’s metals trade and 35% to 60% of the world’s agricultural commodities trade, according to the press release.

“The need for more information is driven by the economic importance of the region for both domestic and foreign policy,” said the government, which has appointed the Federal Statistics Office to begin data collection in June 2022.

“This interest predates Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, but has become more intense since the beginning of the conflict,” it says.

Many commodity companies with complex structures are based in Switzerland.

Among the largest is Glencore, which is incorporated in Jersey but is based in Baar in the canton of Zug in central Switzerland. Gunvor is another company, which is registered in Cyprus but has its main trading office in Geneva. Similarly, Trafigura is headquartered in Singapore but most of its activities are in Geneva.

According to data published by the Swiss Commodities Trading and Shipping Association, the sector represents approximately 35,000 jobs in Switzerland.

Swiss NGOs regularly criticize the sector for its opaqueness, environmental damage and human rights abuses.

The Federal Council has asked the Federal Statistics Office to analyze the importance of the sector by expanding its current data to include all aspects of the industry, taking into account all companies employing at least three people , which represents approximately 400 companies.

The analysis will be conducted in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Source