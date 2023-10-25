On October 19, 2023, the Swiss Federal Tax Administration updated its tax information on cryptocurrencies. This information describes the operation of the blockchain as well as mining and staking, and also addresses the issue of taxation of different categories of tokens. This recent update focuses on non-fungible tokens (NFTS) and airdrops.

nft taxation

Definition

According to the Swiss Federal Tax Administration, NFTs are cryptographically unique, indivisible, non-fungible, and verifiable. It represents a specific object, digital or physical, in the blockchain. For the administration, NFTs only exist once and cannot be shared, exchanged or replaced and it enables the trading and transfer of digital or physical assets in a way that is visible to the general public. Furthermore, since the creator of the NFT is publicly registered on the blockchain, it is possible to guarantee the original creation of the digital asset.

This definition is not imprecise, even though it captures the essence of a “classic” NFT and is probably sufficient for the purposes of addressing the taxation of such NFTs. However, this definition raises the question of how ERC-1155 NFTs will be adopted by tax authorities to the extent that ERC-1155 is a multi-token standard and a single ERC-1155 smart contract can deal with a fungible and non- Possibly convertible tokens at the same time.

general principles

According to the Swiss Federal Tax Administration, buying and selling of NFTs is generally equivalent to traditional buying and selling of assets. Therefore, the tax consequences are also comparable to the consequences of purchasing.

Income tax

Purchasing an NFT involves a transfer of property. The transaction does not increase the buyer’s wealth and therefore has no income tax implications. According to the Swiss Federal Tax Administration, any transaction costs associated with purchases are not tax deductible for non-professionals, as they relate to exchanging (and not managing) the assets. Profit or loss realized by non-professionals on the sale of NFTs is not taken into account. Any royalties paid to the creator of the NFT with various transfers are subject to income tax as income from intangible assets.

The Swiss Federal Tax Administration specifies in the updated tax information that the tax consequences should be assessed on a case-by-case basis as almost anything can be put into an NFT.

Furthermore, the Swiss Federal Tax Administration considers that the trading or creation of NFTs may give rise to the presumption of independent (i.e. professional) activity, depending on the case. Theory of Book Value or “principle of determination of competition” (i.e. the profit shown in the commercial financial statements which serves as the basis for income tax) then applies. As an exchange of assets, the purchase has no effect on income and is therefore not taxable. Is.

NFTs purchased/produced must be recorded in the company’s balance sheet at their acquisition or creation value. At the time of their sale, the difference between the purchase and sale price is considered taxable income or expense.

corporate income tax

The Swiss Federal Tax Administration states that the profit shown in commercial financial statements serves as the basis for cash in transit (CIT, NFTs purchased or produced must be recorded on the company’s balance sheet at the time of their acquisition or creation. The difference between the purchase price and the selling price, as well as any license fees, should be treated as income or expense and therefore taxable.

deduct tax

The Notice clarifies that purchases and sales of NFTs are not subject to the withholding in principle because they do not generally constitute income from movable assets subject to this tax, such as interest on bonds, taxable income from participation rights, collective Income from investment schemes or interest on customer assets held with banks. However, since anything (including bonds or shares) can theoretically be minted into an NFT, the tax consequences must be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

airdrop teeAxepractical

Definition

The updated information generally defines “airdrop” as a process whereby new or existing blockchain projects automatically transfer certain crypto-assets to specific individuals for free. Interestingly, the information also includes a brief description of the different types of airdrops, such as “Bounty Airdrop”, “Holder Airdrop”, and “Exclusive Airdrop”.

general principles

In principle, in the case of airdrops to taxable persons in Switzerland, the Swiss Federal Tax Administration considers that the tokens received are taxable. Analysis of how the airdrop is structured will determine which of the following taxable rules are relevant: ordinary income clauses, income from employment relationships, returns on movable property or, in very specific cases, tax exemptions.

Donation

The Swiss Federal Tax Administration recognizes that there can be many reasons for airdropping. As a general rule, airdrops have a commercial purpose, such as increasing awareness or use of a platform, blockchain security or trading. According to the Swiss Federal Tax Administration, because airdrops are generally justified by commercial use, it should be concluded that they are not donations.

lottery price

According to the Swiss Federal Tax Administration, unit winnings up to CHF 1,000 from lotteries designed to promote games or sales of skill, which are not subject to the Federal Gaming Act, are tax-free. Therefore, in theory, an airdrop can qualify as a promotional game and be tax-free up to a limit of CHF 1,000. However, this is only the case if the airdrop meets the following cumulative conditions:

The number of winners is limited from the beginning;

Winners are selected at random;

Participation is subject to sharing in monetary value; And

The head office of the organizer is located in Switzerland.

Income tax

Profit is calculated on the basis of periodic results determined in accordance with the provisions of the Swiss Code of Responsibility or any other recognized accounting standard. As a result, the organizer can deduct the tokens issued by the airdrop as expenses justified by regular business use. Additional tokens received through airdrops increase taxable profits.

deduct tax

According to the Swiss Federal Tax Administration, airdrops are generally not subject to withholding tax. However, in some cases, an airdrop conducted by a resident of Switzerland may be subject to withholding tax if it involves a deemed distribution of profits or if an airdrop is made in respect of investment tokens with participation rights or investment tokens of foreign capital. goes. Furthermore, according to the updated information, the profit from the airdrop is subject to withholding tax if it qualifies as a game of skill designed to promote sales and if the unit profit exceeds the exemption limit of CHF 1,000. Is.

heyoutlook

This update of information is a positive development as it clarifies the tax consequences of the crypto-ecosystem. However, careful tax planning remains important for all crypto-related and fintech projects as case-by-case analysis is often required.

Source: www.lexology.com