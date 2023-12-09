Swiss city Lugano now accepts Bitcoin and Tether for municipal taxes

On December 5, 2023, the Swiss city of Lugano announced the inclusion of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) for tax and other municipal fee payments.

It is part of Lugano’s collaborative plans with Tether, Plan B, designed to revamp the city’s financial system using Bitcoin technology.

Lugano steps into the world of crypto

Before the latest developments, Lugano had only allowed crypto payments to be made directly on the city’s official online portal. However, the release increases the likelihood of every invoice being fined, regardless of the nature or amount.

According to the statement, citizens and companies of Lugano can now pay their expenses by scanning the invoice QR code and availing their preferred mobile wallet. The two assets acknowledged based on the statement are Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT), which are large in their respective asset classes.

Bitcoin Suisse’s statement said the latest update is part of Lugano’s Plan B, a collaboration with Tether to integrate BTC into daily life.

The release also points to Bitcoin Suisse’s role in Lugano’s Plan B. Bitcoin Suisse will handle the technical part of the payment solution to provide a convenient option to accept payments with BTC and USDT.

Armin Schmidt, Chief Product Officer at Bitcoin Suisse, expressed his delight to support Lugano in its mission to accelerate the use of blockchain technology. He said:

“It is great to see that more and more Swiss municipalities are offering payments in cryptocurrencies as an available option for both citizens and companies, complementing traditional payment methods such as post-office counters and e-banking platforms “

Bitcoin Suisse emphasizes its pleasure in providing the technical infrastructure for crypto payments. Additionally, it claims to provide crypto payments to other Swiss cantons, municipalities and cities.

Switzerland is going all in with crypto

Lugano is not the first Swiss city to take this route. In early 2021, Zug City began accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum for tax settlements. The canton of Zug and the municipality of Zermatt have already implemented this system.

Switzerland has been at the forefront of the adoption of crypto assets for some time now.

Last month, St. Galler Cantonalbank, one of the largest Swiss cantonal banks, announced the official launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody services for several customers.

source: cryptopotato.com