Swiss Banking Is Coming to Blockchain: Crypto Payments Simplified

When you think of Switzerland many stereotypes come to mind – chocolate, cows, yodeling, Heidi, but perhaps most importantly, banking. Historically a small country with limited involvement in global political events (such as war), Switzerland boasts a healthy economy, stable currency, and a penchant for privacy.

A Swiss fintech company – Fiat24 – has made it possible for many people around the world to have a Swiss Cash account, even combining TradFi and DeFi to offer a new way of banking that works well in Web3. Kind of implied.

Fiat24 NFT, your Swiss IBAN account

There are many reasons to move technologies associated with traditional banking to blockchain, including increased security, faster transactions, lower costs, and cross-border transactions.

Fiat24 is a Swiss regulated financial institution, and the only licensed fintech bank that has completely abandoned servers for a public blockchain on which customer ledgers can be booked.

What this means for users is that – if you have managed to pass the KYC process successfully – you can access a global payment DApp where you can manage both fiat and crypto, get a Swiss IBAN , and can effectively replace your favorite non-custodial crypto. Wallet in e-banking portal.

Minting a Fiat24 NFT also gives you access to a wide range of financial services and your own unique IBAN. IBAN code stands for International Bank Account Number, which is a unique set of characters made up of 34 letters and numbers that helps banks process transfers around the world.

Banks and other institutions use IBANs to identify individual accounts. They combine your local bank details into a series of letters, making it easy to identify your account when sending or receiving money.

The way we pay is changing

Cryptocurrency payments have emerged as a disruptive force in the world of finance, challenging traditional payment systems and changing the way we transact.

As digital options become more attractive, the demand for simple solutions to spend them also increases. Currently, most wallets do not have an integrated off-ramp solution, forcing users to take multiple (and expensive) steps to convert their tokens into fiat money, and crypto card providers are often tied to CEX. However, it is not a good option for those who are truly passionate about DeFi solutions.

As Fiat24 removes traditional passwords and logins, replaces them with NFTs, replaces centralized servers with blockchain and DLT, and ensures that most of the work is handled by smart contracts instead of humans, Fiat24 The card is the hottest Web 3 iteration on the market.

“Finally, we can connect the crypto assets stored in your non-custodial wallet to the real payments world. “If you are someone who does not feel comfortable storing your assets in centralized exchanges, and you prefer to keep control and ownership of your private keys, then what we offer is the best tool for you,” says Yang Lan, co-founder of Fiat24.

The crypto payments landscape is constantly evolving, with more financial institutions, businesses and individuals looking for ways to integrate cryptocurrencies into their daily transactions. As this ecosystem matures, it is essential to consider the regulatory and security challenges associated with crypto payments while benefiting from their potential benefits in terms of speed, cost, and accessibility.

Source: www.finextra.com