Who doesn’t love fudge? Even if you don’t, chances are good you know someone who does, and this is the best time of year to support your local Junior Achievement Company of 17-Year-Old Entrepreneurs.

This semester’s Entrepreneurship 30 class at Weyburn Comprehensive School has created a company – Sweets & Treats Company. The product line includes other small treats including fudge and chocolate-dipped pretzels, chocolate-covered popcorn, fudge pops and mixed trays. They started trading this month and will continue till January 2024.

Co-Presidents Hudson Bourassa and Jenna Knupp, along with Co-Vice Presidents of Marketing Sophia Jordan and Braysen Sim, toured the Discover Weyburn studio earlier this week.

“Sweets & Treats is poised to become a successful business,” Jenna Knupp shared. “We strive to bring homemade eco-friendly goods to everyone in our community and serve a variety of exceptional dishes that will satisfy any sweet tooth.”

Sim said she got some advice early on from Rona Weyburn owner Jeff Chessel, Weyburn Chamber of Commerce executive director Monica Osborn and Community Futures Sunrise general manager Andrea Brady.

“I don’t think any of us have ever experienced anything like an actual board meeting and we were so fortunate that three of Weyburn’s biggest advisors came in and trained us, taught us something about our business and our plan. So that It was a really cool experience, but I don’t think any of us had ever experienced anything like that before.”

While many of this year’s Entrepreneurship 30 have participated in CF Sunrise’s YouthBiz competition in previous years, he said almost his entire class is interested in pursuing business as a career path.

“Special thanks to Mrs. Arnold for showing us the way, helping us start the business,” Sim shared.

Jordan said he’s donating a portion of his proceeds to the family of the late Andon Hoffa, who tragically died in August.

“Sweets & Treats would like to donate 10 percent of our total sales to this fund to help pay for the memorial and continue his legacy. So the Andon Hof Memorial Fund is dedicated to a very special friend, teammate and co-worker. He was very loved by everyone in our community. Andon loved hockey, baseball, trucks, tires, working and so much more. So we thought this would be a special thing we could do for him and his family. Can.”

Bourassa explained that the remaining income will be worked into a compensation plan based on time spent producing and selling for each of the 26 students in the class.

The company is now taking orders, and Bourassa said they will likely be delivering orders every weekend.

Orders can be made by filling out and emailing their form, which can be found on their Facebook page here. The forms can also be found in the image gallery below.

“We have a few different social sites. We have Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and we have a website, but we’re taking it to a few different businesses because the majority of it will be going to Christmas gifts. ” “So we will definitely have product available, but the majority of it will be online.”

Knupp said they will also be attending a trade show at Knox Hall on Dec. 2 with their products.

In response to the removal of access to local news from their platforms by Canada’s Online News Act and META (Facebook and Instagram), DiscoverWebern encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this page and downloading the DiscoverWebern app. Does.

Source: discoverweyburn.com