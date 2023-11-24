STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The conflict between Swedish unions and Tesla heated up on Friday as suppliers of critical components joined in sympathy action to get the electric car maker to sign a collective bargaining agreement for its Swedish workers.

IF Metal union said about 50 workers who make specialized Tesla components at Hydro Extrusion, a subsidiary of Norwegian aluminum and energy company Hydro, will either stay home from Friday until further notice or be given other work.

“They supply components to Tesla’s factory in Berlin, and if this causes disruption to them we expect them to come back to the negotiating table,” said Veli-Pekka Sakkala, IF Metall’s negotiating secretary. He said Hydro Extrusion was the sole supplier of components. Europe.

Sweden’s largest manufacturing union, IF Metall, is locked in a battle with Tesla to get a collective bargaining agreement for its 130 mechanics in Sweden. Metall put mechanics on strike on October 27, refusing to service Tesla cars.

Since then, the mechanics have been joined by members of other unions such as postal workers, dockworkers, janitors and others who refuse to work with Tesla or its products.

Sackkala said the union was prepared to intensify the conflict if Tesla refused to sign.

He said, “This fight is very, very important. It is so important that we cannot let it go. It is important not only for us but also for the entire Swedish labor market.”

Tesla did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The American carmaker has a policy of not signing collective bargaining agreements and says it is demanding conditions for its workers as good as or better than the Swedish union. The union says it is important for the Swedish labor market model that all companies have collective agreements.

“In Sweden we don’t have a minimum wage or laws about when you can work and when you can’t. We have frameworks and employment protection, but beyond that, it’s the collective bargaining agreements that regulate the labor market, ” said Torbjorn Johansson in the conversation. Secretary in the Union Umbrella Organisation, LO.

About 90% of all employees in Sweden are covered by collective bargaining agreements, which regulate wages, leave, overtime pay and other conditions.

“We treat everyone the same, and employers get a healthy competition, too,” Johansson said, referring to the Tesla CEO. “If we allow Elon Musk to compete differently from everyone else, the whole The model will be ruined. It will be disastrous.”

Hydro Extrusion’s Vetlanda plant makes aluminum profiles – aluminum alloys that are bent into shapes and used in safety features, and is the first Tesla supplier to shut down equipment in support of the mechanics’ strike in Sweden.

(Reporting by Johanna Ahlander and Marie Manes in Stockholm, Victoria Waldersee in Berlin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

