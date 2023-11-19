Swedish football prioritized fans over finances. Now, business is booming.

The warning was sounded repeatedly, first in Swedish and then in English. A fire was detected. Please vacate the stadium. The players left the field. Outside, firefighters were arriving. But in the stands, a thick cloud of smoke engulfed and engulfed by floodlights, no one moved. The fans were going to make the game happen by force of will.

This was a game they had been looking forward to for some time. The top two teams from Sweden’s elite league, Allsvenskan, advanced to the final day of the season by just three points. A quirk of destiny meant that their last game was with each other. Hosts Malmö had to win to claim the championship. Elfsborg, the visitors, needed only to avoid defeat. It was billed as a gold-medal match: the Goldfinal.

The idea of ​​a single game that decides the destiny of a league title is fading in modern football, where championships are won over the course of a season rather than in a winner-take-all final. This has not happened in England since 1989, and Italy has not produced such an epilogue in more than half a century.

As the season draws to a close, it is becoming increasingly uncommon for a title to remain in play. Over the past 30 years, football has become so economically disintegrated that many domestic tournaments are little more than months-long pageants for the wealthiest teams. Sweden, however, is different, a lone symbol of competitive balance. In four of the last six editions of Allsvenskan, the championship has gone down to the wire.

How it came to be is a story of defying stereotypes, of asking why sports exist and who they exist for. But it’s also a story about how hard it is to stand alone, and how fragile even the most joyous success can be.

a different path

The walls of Malmö’s Aleyda Stadium are filled with memories of the glory days, the era when Swedish teams could compete with and sometimes even beat the giants of Europe.

In 1979, Malmö reached the European Cup final, fielding a team of novices. It is still the only Scandinavian team to participate in the game and its successor, the Champions League final. In the 1980s, IFK Gothenburg won continental trophies (less) twice. By the end of 1994, IFK defeated Manchester United and Barcelona in the Champions League.

Those victories proved to be the last stand. The dynamics of the game were drastically changed by the influx of money into football in the 1990s, first from broadcasters, then from private investors, and finally from oligarchs, corporations and nation states. The rich created a new class of unstoppable domestic powers.

“Big money fed the biggest clubs,” said Mats Enqvist, who was general secretary of Svenskalitsfottball, or SEF, the body that runs Sweden’s professional league, from 2012 until earlier this year. “They were able to build teams full of superstars,” he said. For Sweden, as well as many countries outside Europe’s major television markets, he said, it was “impossible” to maintain.

Rather than hold on to the shadow, Sweden’s response was to – effectively – move out. In 1999, the country established a rule into law that 51 percent of its sports teams must be owned by their members: the fans. In 2007, when that rule was challenged, fans fought fiercely to protect it.

“It was the moment when fans realized for the first time the power they had,” said Noah Bachner, author of a book examining Sweden’s rejection of football’s economic conservatism.

Yet he ran it on a bleak landscape.

“Crowds were declining, the standard of play was not good, there was a lot of hooliganism in the league,” Mr Enquist said. A survey he commissioned as one of his first tasks found that only 11 percent of fans considered Allsvenskan their favorite competition, far behind England’s Premier League and Champions League. “It was not a good place to live,” he said.

Mr. Enquist was an outsider to football when he pioneered it: a software entrepreneur by trade, and a volleyball and golf fan by inclination. However, it was his job to sort it out.

His solution set Sweden on an almost heretical path into modern football. Unable to turn to wealthy investors, SEF made use of the country’s most obvious strength, the fans. Despite considerable skepticism, officials “joined hands” with supporters, Mr Enquist said, and began designing a league they wanted to see, and watch live.

He negotiated limits on behavior, designating field attacks and throwing missiles as red lines, but allowing tacit exemptions on pyrotechnics for spectacle. As Lars-Christer Olsson, the league’s president until this year, said, he persuaded the police to take a more cordial approach rather than “treating all fans as potential hooligans”.

A decade later, the change has been astonishing. Almost alone in Europe’s mid-tier leagues, Swedish football is the picture of health. It has had 11 different champions in 20 years. Attendance has doubled in the last decade; Record crowd came this year. The league’s revenue has tripled in the same period. Now, more than 40 percent of Swedish fans identify Allsvenskan as their priority.

The game of the year between Malmö and Elfsborg should have been the perfect distillation of all that work, an example of how Sweden becomes the standard-bearer for a different version of football. Instead, it highlighted how fine the line is between empowering fans and losing control over them.

The start of the second half was delayed by 30 minutes because Elfsborg fans faced a line of riot police officers, and then delayed by half an hour when Malmö militants, the team’s most staunch supporters, smuggled so many fireworks. As soon as they started cooking, they set off the fire alarm. When Malmö’s victory was confirmed, thousands of fans rushed onto the field. A handful ran towards their Elfsborg counterparts and threw burning fire into their packed ranks.

“There’s very little difference,” said veteran defender Pontus Jansson, who returned to Malmö this year after spending a decade abroad to cap his career. “He stepped on it.”

For the fans, by the fans

The moment when Malmö’s players and staff claimed their title – two hours later, when all the smoke had cleared – felt like a homely occasion. They emerged in small groups from a collapsible table, in velvet presentation boxes, to collect their medals. There were no gleaming cannons or smoke machines behind them.

Instead, the photo that will one day grace the walls along with all the other mementos of past triumphs captures the two elements that make up the club: the players and, behind them, the massive fans on the field.

Everything that Swedish football has become has been built by and for the people who go to watch it in the stadiums. The author, Mr. Bachner, launches into a long list of examples: the absence of corporations, sovereign wealth funds and “multiclub projects” from the ranks of club owners; continued investment in women’s teams; informal ban on holding training camps in authoritarian states; One rule states that the league must give at least two months’ notice before moving a game to television.

However, the clearest example is that Sweden alone among the major countries in Europe has opposed the introduction of video assistant refereeing. Clubs, at the behest of their members, have consistently voted against the technology, which is a source of controversy elsewhere because of its common errors and endless delays.

“I think the fans feel it will spoil the atmosphere of the stadium,” Mr. Olson said.

There are some things that Sweden’s democratic tradition cannot leave out of existence. For example, Malmö’s championship means another potential investment in Champions League income that could be enough to give the club – already Sweden’s richest – an unbeatable competitive advantage.

The issue of militants is also a problem. “It feels like two games are happening,” Mr. Bachner said. “On a field, and in a stand, where these groups are looking at how they can demonstrate their power, and they don’t mind if 20,000 other people have to wait while they do it.”

Sweden is not the only country facing that challenge, but Mr Bachner expressed concern that chaos on the day of the season’s showdown would lead to calls for more aggressive policing, which could threaten the delicate alliance between authorities and fans. .

For many, this will feel like a step backward. League chief executive Johan Lindwall said, “It may not be the best league in Europe, but the atmosphere in the stands is good.” Match days are the foundation upon which all success is built and are testament to how far it has come.

“After the goal was scored, the noise was very loud,” Mr Johnson said. His presence itself is an example of this. He had spent the last seven years becoming part of the furniture of English football. At just 32, he would probably still be playing up there among the Premier League superstars. Instead, in April, he decided to come home to experience what Swedish football had become.

“That atmosphere,” he said. “That’s what brought me back.”

