Nov 8 (Reuters) – Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar on Wednesday cut its 2023 delivery forecast to the low of its first guidance and cut its gross margin target amid fears of a slowdown in EV demand and global economic uncertainty. halved.

Higher interest rates to cool stubborn inflation have hampered sentiment as consumers looking to buy EVs face higher borrowing costs which have largely been offset by price cuts by automakers to stimulate demand. compensates.

Polestar, which operates in 27 markets globally, said it will now deliver about 60,000 vehicles this year, up from between 60,000-70,000. It reiterated that forecast last month after lowering the target from a previously estimated 80,000 in May.

The US-listed company, founded by China’s Geely and Volvo Cars, also said it would achieve a gross margin of 2% in 2023, down from its previous forecast of 4%.

Polestar’s revised forecast on Wednesday comes after market leader Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently highlighted his concerns over the expansion of factory capacity until interest rates fall, and similar warnings from General Motors and Ford.

EV startup Lucid cut its full-year production forecast on Tuesday “to prudently align deliveries.”

Even as pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions ease, Polestar has had to grapple with production delays and increased competition, especially from Chinese players, leading the company to cut jobs to curb costs. Have been forced to do.

The company said on Wednesday it would double down on cost cuts to boost margins and that it had secured additional term loans from Volvo and Geely totaling $450 million, which mature in June 2027.

Polestar reported cash and cash equivalents of $951.1 million at the end of September, compared with $1.06 billion three months earlier.

Revenue rose 41% to $613.2 million in the third quarter, primarily due to increased prices of its vehicles, but operating losses widened 33% to $261.2 million due to higher expenses. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Editing by Rod Nickel)

