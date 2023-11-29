Swedish economy in recession as consumers retreat

(Bloomberg) — Sweden’s economy slipped into recession in the third quarter as inventories declined and households cut spending amid rising borrowing costs and rising prices.

Calendar-adjusted gross domestic product shrank 0.3% in the three months to September compared with the second quarter, according to data published on Wednesday by Statistics Sweden. A preliminary estimate published last month had indicated stability in the quarter. The decline marks the second consecutive quarter of contraction, following a 0.8% decline in the second quarter.

Rapid increases in prices and borrowing costs are weighing heavily on the Swedish economy, as households have been forced to reduce spending and housing construction has declined. Most forecasters now expect the largest Nordic country to see its output contract for two consecutive years, and the European Commission estimates that Sweden will be the only member state to see its output decline next year.

“The result confirms weak growth in the Swedish economy,” Swedbank AB analysts Pernilla Johansson and Maria Wallin Fredholm said in a note to clients. “A development that we think will continue through the winter.”

He pointed out that the negative contribution of domestic consumption for the fifth consecutive quarter matches the previous longest decline from 1992 to 1993.

Still, it was mainly the decline in inventories that pushed gross domestic product down 1.4%, while household spending contributed 0.2% to the decline, which was the same as investment, the statistics office said. There was a 1.5% positive impact on net exports.

“Sweden’s technical recession, confirmed by the negative third quarter print, is only the beginning of the bad news. The economy will decline overall by 0.7% this year and will remain near stability in 2024. “We do not see a full recovery in growth rates until 2025.”

– Selva Bahar Baziki, Economist

The krona, the best performer among the G-10 region of major currencies in the second half, traded 0.3% lower against the euro at 11.3749 at 9:50 a.m. in Stockholm following the news.

Growth in Sweden mirrors that of neighboring Denmark and Finland, where the economy also shrank in the third quarter. In fossil-fuel-rich Norway, GDP increased over this period, partly thanks to a boost in hydropower production due to wet weather.

The Swedish central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to minus 4% in the latest 18-month back-to-back hike before deciding to keep borrowing costs unchanged at a meeting earlier this month. Since most Swedish mortgage rates are set on three-month terms, the time it takes for a rate increase to impact borrowers is relatively short.

Read more: Riksbank shying away from rate hike as Swedish economy falters

In a separate report suggesting that all is not bad on the consumption front, the Statistics Office said retail sales grew by 1.4% in the month of October, the fastest pace since March 2022, non-sustainable There has been an increase due to goods.

Despite pressure from rising rates and high inflation, the country’s labor market has shown resilience, with the share of people in jobs reaching a record high earlier this year. However, according to recent data, weak demand is starting to translate into higher unemployment.

Danske Bank A/S economist Michael Grahn said the report indicated the industry “is performing very well” on a net export basis, while final demand “is not as weak as the GDP overall print suggests.” “

–With assistance from Joel Rinby.

(Updates with Bloomberg Economics’ viewpoint, retail sales data. A previous version of this story corrected the month in the second paragraph.)

