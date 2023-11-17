Swedish dockworkers are refusing to unload Teslas at ports as part of widespread boycott

Goran Larsson, a cargo ship inspector, stands next to the Transport Workers Union flag at the port of Malmö on November 7. Dockworkers are refusing to load or unload Teslas at this port and all other ports across the country.



Danielle Kaye/Freelance

hide caption

toggle caption

Danielle Kaye/Freelance

Danielle Kaye/Freelance

At the port of Malmö in southern Sweden, a cargo ship is sailing past row after row of shiny new cars – Volkswagen, Volvo, Mercedes.

Tesla is notably missing. This is because the dock workers are refusing to unload them.

Cargo ship inspector Goran Larsson said he is informing the crew on each incoming ship about the labor action and assessing whether there are any Teslas on board.

“We want there to be good regulation in Sweden – law and order around workplaces,” Larsson said. “And this is the first step we will take.”

Tesla has long thwarted efforts to unionize its workforce around the world. But in Sweden, the electric vehicle maker faces its first formal labor action over its anti-union stance, which could have potential ramifications for the company globally.

The Swedish metal and industrial workers union IF Metall, which represents about 120 Tesla workers, led a walkout at the company in late October.

And now, Swedish workers of all kinds – dockworkers, electricians, cleaners and others – are joining together to boycott the American company in a show of solidarity.

The strike is a response to the company’s refusal to sign a collective bargaining agreement for its employees, almost all of whom were mechanics, as Tesla has no manufacturing plants in Sweden.

Even postal workers will stop delivering mail to Tesla

About 90% of the entire Swedish workforce belongs to trade unions and are covered by contracts with their employers, which standardize pay rates, insurance and pensions, among other working conditions, in each sector.

“This is how we regulate working conditions in Sweden and it has been so for a long time,” said IF Metall spokesman Jesper Pettersson. “It has been very beneficial for both sides – both employers and employees.”

The Swedish labor movement is mobilizing behind the relatively small group of Tesla mechanics who repair Tesla vehicles at service centers.

Thousands of workers are refusing to touch any Tesla until the company signs a contract. And the scope of boycott is increasing. Postal workers have said that if no deal is reached by November 20, they will stop delivering mail addressed to the company.

Trade unions are part of the fabric of the Swedish economy

They see U.S. EV makers’ efforts to circumvent collective bargaining as an affront to the entire Swedish labor system, where trade unions are part of the structure of the economy.

Dockworkers represented by the Swedish Transport Workers Union have been blocking all Tesla imports at Sweden’s four main ports since last week. And this Friday, they are ready to extend their blockade to the entire country.

Tommy Wraith, president of the Transport Workers Union, said the Swedish labor system is based on collective bargaining agreements, which Tesla, led by staunch union opponent Elon Musk, is reluctant to adopt.

“It’s very important to protect our model — this is a fight for the model, not just for Tesla workers,” Wraith said, referring to his union’s solidarity boycott.

Tesla did not respond to NPR’s requests for comment. A Tesla representative told Sweden’s TT news agency that the company is choosing not to enter into a collective agreement.

“We offer equivalent or better agreements than those already covered by collective bargaining and we see no reason to sign another agreement,” Tesla told TT.

A Tesla mechanic in Gothenburg, who requested anonymity due to concern of retaliation by the company, said he believed a union agreement would provide a financial safety net that would “help us as employees get the protection we need.” make capable.”

“Symbolically important” battle

Despite the widespread nature of the protests lodged by the unions, they face an uphill battle. Sweden is a relatively small market for Tesla – it’s the fifth-largest in Europe this year. And Tesla doesn’t manufacture any cars in the Nordic country, meaning it could theoretically decide to leave the country altogether.

But German Bender, labor market analyst at Stockholm think tank Arena Ide, said it was unlikely Tesla would leave Sweden. And he doubts Swedish unions will give up soon – their fight, he said, is “symbolically too important” to give up.

“And as the strike goes on, it will become more symbolically important,” Bender said.

A Tesla factory in Europe also has a union drive in Germany.

The strike is fundamentally a domestic issue – it is about a foreign company being at odds with Sweden’s labor norms and values.

But the labor action comes as unions in major markets are also challenging Tesla. For example, Musk is facing a union drive at his factory in Germany.

It is Tesla’s only factory in Europe: the Berlin-Brandenburg Gigafactory, one of six such plants worldwide.

In the United States, the Texas-based automaker has so far thwarted all efforts to unionize its workforce. But after negotiating major deals with the Detroit Three automakers, the United Auto Workers union has set its sights on Tesla.

“If Tesla employees in Sweden manage to sign the first collective agreement with Tesla, I think it could have symbolic importance in other markets,” Bender said.

Atle Höy, secretary general of the Industri Global Union, which represents industrial workers around the world, said such large-scale strikes in Sweden were rare. He said the solidarity by Swedish unions across all sectors, including dockworkers, is “a major blow to Tesla” both within and outside the Nordic country, sending the message that Tesla is “not immune to unionization.”

Anders Gustafsson, a former dockworker who now works for the Swedish Transport Workers Union, said his union has received messages of support from unions in other countries, including the US and Canada.

“We hope Tesla workers around the world will really take up that fight,” Gustafson said. “Somebody needs to be first.”

Source: www.npr.org