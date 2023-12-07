Swedish court rules against Tesla in postal service dispute over delivery

Emma Hansson, president of IF Metal Stockholm LAN, is on strike outside Tesla’s service center in Segeltorp, as workshop workers at electric car company Tesla go on strike demanding that the company abide by a collective agreement on October 27 in Stockholm, Sweden. Sign on. 2023. Jessica Gou/TT News Agency/via Reuters/File Photo Get licensing rights

STOCKHOLM, Dec 7 (Reuters) – Tesla (TSLA.O) lost a legal battle with Sweden’s postal service on Thursday as a fight with Nordic trade unions escalated.

A Swedish court said PostNord is not currently required to deliver license plates to Tesla, which is being blocked by postal service workers, in the latest twist in the fight over collective bargaining agreements.

Tesla is facing increasing pressure from unions in Sweden, Norway and Denmark supporting Swedish IF Metal mechanics, who went on strike on October 27 to demand a collective agreement with the company.

The Nordics are a key market for Tesla, which has a policy of not agreeing to collective bargaining and has said its workers have as good or better conditions than IF Metall is demanding.

A large Danish pension fund said on Thursday it had sold its stake in Tesla over its refusal to enter into such deals.

“We sold our Tesla shares on December 6, when their market value was 476 million Danish crowns,” ($68.9 million) PensionDenmark told Reuters by email.

The court decision on Thursday came after Tesla sued PostNord after workers stopped delivering plates for its new cars in a sympathy strike, and is an interim decision before the court’s final decision.

“The district court has decided that PostNord should not be forced to make deliveries to Tesla before the case is closed,” the Solna district court said in a statement.

Dockworkers, drivers, electricians and cleaners are other workers who refuse, or are threatening to refuse, service to Tesla in sympathy for IF Metal.

SECO, the union organizing PostNord workers behind the sympathy strike, welcomed the court’s latest decision.

“It’s about the Swedish collective agreement model, and there is consensus on this between parties in politics and the labor market,” Seco President Gabriela LaVecchia told Reuters by email, referring to Tesla signing a collective agreement with IF Metall. Asked for.

PostNord told Swedish news agency TT that it was satisfied with the court’s intermediate decision but stressed its neutrality in the case.

“We have a mission as a universal postal service provider and we take it very seriously. However, it is not our job to review what agreements other companies make,” company spokesman Henrik Ishihara told TT.

Last year, Norway was Tesla’s fourth-largest market by number of new cars sold. Sweden was its fifth-largest car maker and Tesla’s Model Y is the best-selling car in Sweden this year.

In a case related to PostNord, a court ruled on November 27 that Sweden’s transportation authority must find a way for Tesla to obtain license plates. The agency has appealed the decision.

Some Swedish pension funds have also urged Tesla to sign a deal with the union, but have so far held off on selling their shares.

Tesla and IF Metal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 6.9101 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Anna Ringström and Marie Mans in Stockholm; Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; Additional reporting by Johan Ahlander and Jakob Grönholt-Pedersen

