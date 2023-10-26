FILE – The Swedish Security Service arrested two people allegedly suspected of spying in an earlier operation in Stockholm on November 22, 2022, where a police tape was cordoned off outside a house. Russian-born Swedish businessman Sergei Skvortsov was acquitted on Thursday October 1. 26, 2023, collecting information for the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service, for nearly a decade. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP, File)Fredrik Sandberg/AP

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Russian-born Swedish businessman was acquitted Thursday of charges of gathering information for Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU, for nearly a decade.

Sergei Skvortsov, 60, was charged with gross illegal intelligence activities against “Sweden and a foreign power”, namely the United States.

The Stockholm District Court said Skvortsov acted largely as prosecutors alleged and acquired advanced technology and passed it on to Russia.

But the court said in its ruling, “This business (was) only for the purchase of technology from the West and was not intended to obtain information relating to Sweden or the United States that might constitute espionage.”

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Judge Jakob Heidenmo said in a statement that prosecutors were unable to prove that Skvortsov was involved in espionage.

Skvortsov’s lawyer, Ulrika Borg, said her client was “relieved”.

“He has been detained for a very long time. It’s stressful for anyone,” she said.

Skvortsov was arrested along with his wife in an earlier operation in Naka outside Stockholm in November. Swedish media reported that elite police deployed two Black Hawk helicopters to arrest the couple.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

On 9 October, the Stockholm District Court said Skvortsov was released ahead of the verdict in his trial, which ended on 28 September, saying “there is no longer any reason to keep the defendant in custody.”

Skvortsov denied any wrongdoing, his wife was released without charge after an investigation by Sweden’s security agency.

According to the prosecutor, Skvortsov had obtained information through two companies about goods that Russia could not otherwise acquire due to export regulations and sanctions.

He then helped procure and transport the goods, misled suppliers by providing false or misleading information and working under false identities.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Source: www.bing.com