Sweden's Saab gets India's first 100% FDI in defense project

New Delhi: India has approved the first 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the defense sector, with Sweden’s Saab allowed to set up a new facility that will manufacture rockets.

Sources said the FDI proposal worth less than Rs 500 crore was approved last month. India currently allows up to 74% FDI in the defense sector under the automatic route. Additionally, approval may be obtained on a case-by-case basis. Although approval rules were relaxed in 2015, till now no foreign company has been able to get 100% FDI permission in the defense sector.

A new company, Saab FFV India, has been registered and will create the latest generation of the Carl-Gustaf M4 system. The facility to be set up in Haryana will include advanced technologies including sighting technology and carbon fiber winding for the Carl-Gustaf system. Shoulder-fired rockets are already in widespread use by the Indian Armed Forces and may also be exported once local production begins.

“We are proud to be the first global defense company to be approved by the Government of India for 100% FDI for our new Carl-Gustaf manufacturing facility in India,” said Mats Palmberg, Chairman and Managing Director, Saab India. “This is another step in Saab’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with our Indian partners and supporting the Indian Armed Forces with the production of the Carl-Gustaf in India.”

This will be Saab’s first Carl-Gustaf M4 production line outside Sweden, with manufacturing starting next year. The shoulder-launched weapon system is used by the American, European and Indian armed forces and is used to destroy enemy fortified positions, armor and personnel.

In 2016, French firm DCNS became the first foreign company to seek 100% FDI approval to set up an Indian subsidiary to develop advanced systems that will give submarines greater endurance underwater.

It had sought approval to invest more than ₹100 crore in DCNS India Pvt Ltd to develop high-end critical defense technologies, but did not get the requisite approval.

Source: economictimes.indiatimes.com