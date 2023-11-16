A Truth and Reconciliation Commission made several recommendations on how to strengthen Tornadolian culture and language.

The Swedish state and the Church of Sweden should apologize for historical injustices committed against a minority group called Tornedaliens, an independent commission has said.

Truth and Reconciliation Commission for Tornadolians found that Sweden’s assimilation of its communities in the 19th and 20th centuries “disadvantaged minorities and makes it difficult (today) to protect their language, culture and traditional industries”.

The commission was tasked with investigating the violations committed against Tornadelians and has been working on the report since June 2020. The final report was published on Wednesday and presented to the Swedish government.

“Reparations are necessary to move forward,” the commission said. The first step would be to “acknowledge the historic violations revealed today.”

Who are the Tornedalians?

Tornedalians come from the region of the Torne River valley in northern Sweden, near the border with Finland, and are descendants of Finns who settled there in the 1800s – before the river became the border between the two countries.

Tornedalians are Swedish people who speak Meinkili, a Finno-Ugric language very close to Finnish, and although their distinct language and culture were initially supported by the Swedish, by the 1880s a policy of ‘Swedishness’ and assimilation was implemented.

The ban on children speaking their mother tongue or wearing traditional clothing was strictly enforced in schools until the early 1960s. Thousands of children were sent to boarding schools run by the Lutheran Church and forced to speak Swedish.

Historically, Tornedalians earned their living from agriculture, hunting, fishing and reindeer herding, and today about 50,000 Tornedalians live in Sweden.

In 2000, the Swedish state officially recognized Tornadalians as a national minority, and recognized Minakili as an official language with protection in education and the legal system, media and cultural life.

The new report published by the Commission states that more can be done to strengthen the status of the language by including Meinkeili in public broadcasting and schools, and that the State of Sweden should “immediately initiate an official process” of a public apology to Tornadelians. Needed”. ,

Another commission in Sweden is currently investigating discriminatory policies applied to the indigenous Sami people. This report will be made public in 2025.

