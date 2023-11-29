Swapspace: Simplifying Crypto Swaps – Business News

Choosing the right crypto exchange can be a real challenge due to the long list of trading platforms available on the market. You have to consider many factors including exchange rates, the onboarding process and transaction speed, and this takes time.

However, Swapspace has stepped in to tackle this problem by offering traders an all-in-one solution, allowing them to get in on the action immediately without any hassle. But how does Swapspace achieve this? Let’s search and find out.

What is swapspace?

Swapspace is a crypto exchange aggregator that facilitates digital asset swaps. Featuring over 1,850 cryptocurrencies and 600,000 trading pairs from over 19 crypto exchanges, Swapspace saves users time by bringing them the best exchange offers in terms of rates and speed at no extra cost.

Some of Swapspace’s partners include Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, ChangeNow, AlphaCash, 1inch, SWFT, and FixedFloat. Cryptocurrencies supported by the aggregator platform include BTC, ETH, TRX, XMR, USDT, SHIB, DOGE, and USDC.

With Swapspace, users no longer need to look for the best rates and lowest fees. Traders need to pay only the same fees that are typically paid to the integrated exchange. Blockchain fees may be included whenever applicable.

Unlike most crypto platforms, Swapspace does not require users to register or sign up before accessing exchange services. This way, users can maintain anonymity while exchanging their cryptocurrencies.

Investors can purchase their desired crypto on Swapspace using credit cards such as MasterCard and Visa. It also supports Google Pay and Apple Pay. Swapspace’s global payments partner, Mercario, facilitates this.

Swapspace allows users to toggle between floating exchange rates and fixed exchange rates. Floating rates can increase or decrease depending on price volatility, leaving users receiving more or less than they expected. Under fixed rates, exchanges freeze rates momentarily, allowing users to receive the exact amount they want.

key features

19 participants.

24/7 customer support.

Over 1,850 cryptocurrencies.

Supports Fiat for transactions.

Supports 600,000 trading pairs.

Supports fixed and floating exchange rates.

How does this work?

To use Swapspace, users must provide an existing wallet address and a recipient wallet address. Here, we will explain as an example how to use a swap service, where ETH will be swapped for BTC.

Enter the amount of ETH you want to send and BTC to receive.

Select View Offer.

Choose from available offers based on crypto exchange, rate type (fixed or floating), and rating star.

Click on Exchange on your preferred offer.

Provide the recipient wallet address, that is the recipient BTC address. You can also choose to enter a refund address.

A deposit address is displayed. You need to send ETH from your existing wallet to the given address.

Monitor the transaction through the swap tracker until it enters the given BTC address. Depending on the speed of the blockchain, it takes a few minutes for a trade to complete.

conclusion

Swapspace saves traders time by instantly aggregating the best rate offers from over 19 crypto exchanges. The platform also promotes anonymity, allowing users to trade without registering or submitting personal information. In the words of Swapspace, “Collecting data takes time – and time is money.”

Make the most of your time by taking advantage of Swapspace to get the best swap services.

source: cryptopotato.com