SVARGA: Reshaping NFTs on Bitcoin Ordinals

BTC has breached the $40,000 threshold, hitting a new yearly high as market expectations for a BTC ETF rise.

Active trading in ordinals has further fueled BTC’s growth: data from Dune Analytics shows that on December 3, daily trading volume on mainstream platforms for Bitcoin ordinals inscriptions soared to approximately $15.94 million, the highest in recent times. There is an increase of more than 200% from the low level. of $4.94 million on November 26.

Despite doubts about Bitcoin Ordinals, such as the lack of smart contracts and high transaction gas fees, the enthusiasm of the Ordinals community has not diminished.

The evolution of Ordinals, much like the evolution of Bitcoin, shows that what doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger.

In this context, SVARGA, a new experiment on ordinals of the Bitcoin network, has attracted wide attention.

The word SVARGA, like “avatar” commonly used in the metaverse, is derived from Hinduism, meaning “heavenly abode of the gods.”

However, SVARGA is more than just a project issuing an NFT on Ordinals; This represents a new direction in the NFT domain – transforming traditional PFP NFTs into more interactive and personalized avatars.

Avatar Assets: The Beginning of a New Dimension in NFTs

SVARGA has created unique avatar assets for over 170,000 PFP NFTs across multiple public blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and BTC Ordinals. Each Avatar Asset is not only a deeper extension of the corresponding PFP NFT, but also acts as the user’s avatar to traverse into the Metaverse, providing a richer and more interactive digital experience.

Technological innovation: from metadata to animated avatars

Different from traditional NFT projects, SVARGA uses a unique method to create these avatars.

The designers first gather metadata from diverse sources to ensure the uniqueness of each NFT.

They then use this information to create a full-body image matching the original NFT, which is then transformed into a spine skeletal animation.

This approach not only enhances the visual appeal of NFTs but also increases their interactivity and application scope.

A new identity in the metaverse: beyond the boundaries of games

SVARGA’s avatar assets, as innovative digital assets, play a role in various series games and metaverse platforms.

From games to social interactions, these avatars offer users a new way to express and experience their digital identity.

With the continued expansion of the community, more games and applications are expected to join the SVARGA ecosystem.

About $SVGA Value Capture

Bored Ape Yacht Club, a benchmark in the Ethereum and broader PFP NFT era, was inspired by Yuga Labs, shaping the market trend toward PFP-centric NFTs.

The next wave in NFTs? Era Labs pointed to a “metaverse + chain games”.

However, limited adoption and high entry costs of 3D tools have hindered scalability. SVARGA aims to offer a different approach: by the “PFP + $SVGA = Avatar” paradigm, creating a new “Metaverse + Chain Game” experience for the entire NFT community, bringing new vitality to the digital asset ecosystem.

$SVGA: Capturing Value in a New Chapter of the BTC NFT Narrative

The avatar assets provided by SVARGA open up new possibilities for interaction within the metaverse, making SVARGA an important player in this sector and providing unique ecological value to $SVGA holders.

The market potential of $SVGA is expected to increase as more applications and games join the SVARGA ecosystem.

Through continuous dialogue with developers, artists, and users, SVARGA is building a diverse and sustainable ecosystem, providing a solid foundation for the project’s long-term value and market position, making $SVGA an integral part of the ecosystem. Becomes a value capturer.

An innovative BRC-20 staking method: secure, reliable and low gas consumption

As a pioneering project on Bitcoin ordinals, SVARGA Ordinals sets a new precedent for the development of NFTs and introduces a new staking method to BRC-20.

The slow growth of the BRC-20 DeFi ecosystem on the BTC network, primarily due to the absence of smart contracts, has been a hindrance – even though community proposals like BRC-30 have sought to expand staking methods.

Two main issues contribute to this:

1) The absence of smart contracts means that trust-minimum staking is not possible, requiring users to transfer BRC-20 from their wallet, creating a trust gap.

2) The BRC-20 mechanism, which requires “inscription engraving” and “inscription transfer” steps, leads to higher Bitcoin network gas levels, even with trusted third-parties, due to the higher cost of staking. Also prevents users.

To address this, SVARGA introduced a new staking scheme: users do not need to transfer their $SVGA; Maintaining a wallet balance above a specified amount is considered staking.

After staking, users receive an avatar whitelist.

This whitelist, homogeneous within the same NFT chain, allows NFT owners to register related avatar assets.

This process places the assets in the user’s wallet, solving security and trust issues.

Additionally, on-chain interactions only occur when new assets (avatar assets) are registered, significantly reducing friction in transactions.

The future: no more isolated data islands

At the convergence of digital assets and the metaverse, SVARGA’s avatar assets represent a new form of NFT and usher in an era of interconnectedness between on chain games and metaverse platforms.

The digital world of the future will not be isolated islands, but a vast, interconnected ecosystem.

SVARGA’s avatar assets, as users’ avatars in this vast digital universe, will become the bridge between various series games and Metaverse platforms.

Whether on the Bitcoin network, Ethereum, or other public chains, these avatar assets will provide users with a new identity, allowing them to seamlessly move around in different virtual worlds and enjoy diverse gaming and social experiences.

This cross-platform identity and asset circulation not only enhances the utility and interactivity of NFTs but also brings unprecedented connectivity and mobility to the entire digital asset domain.

Powered by SVARGA, we will see the birth of a more open, interconnected digital world, a truly limitless metaverse.

Perhaps, SVARGA is the key to unlocking this island-free digital world.

