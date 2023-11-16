November 16, 2023
Suzlon shares opened at ₹39.9 and closed at ₹38.64 on the last day of trading. The highest price during the day was ₹40.57, while the lowest price was ₹39.7. The market capitalization of Suzlon currently stands at ₹54,959.62 crore. The stock’s 52-week high is ₹39.2, and its 52-week low is ₹6.96. The trading volume of the stock on Bombay Stock Exchange was 25,455,037 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and is not edited by Livemint staff.

16 November 2023, 11:11:06 am IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: today’s price range

Today’s low price of Suzlon Energy share was ₹40.6 and high price was ₹42.

16 November 2023, 11:07:25 am IST

Suzlon share price update: Suzlon is trading at ₹42, up 3.73% from yesterday’s ₹40.49.

Current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹42. There has been a change of 3.73 percent, which indicates a positive change in the stock price. The net change is 1.51, which indicates that the stock increased by ₹1.51.

16 November 2023, 10:37:34 am IST

Suzlon Share Price Live: Stock Peers

Name latest price Change % Change 52W high 52W less market cap
Suzlon Energy 42.0 1.51 3.73 40.57 6.96 52386.97
Bharat Heavy Electricals 139.75 2.45 1.78 148.95 66.3 48661.84
AIA Engineering 3575.2 -9.1 -0.25 3840.45 2385.0 33721.42
thermax 2893.4 -2.1 -0.07 3227.85 1830.35 32583.98
Voltas 822.2 -2.65 -0.32 933.5 737.6 27205.34

16 November 2023, 10:29:18 AM IST

Suzlon share price today: Suzlon is trading at ₹42, up 3.73% from yesterday’s ₹40.49.

The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹42, representing a 3.73 percent change. The net change is 1.51.

16 November 2023, 10:11:24 am IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: today’s price range

Suzlon Energy’s share price touched a low of ₹40.6 and a high of ₹42 today.

16 November 2023, 09:56:57 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

16 November 2023, 09:55:49 AM IST

Suzlon share price update: Suzlon is trading at ₹41.97, up 3.66% from yesterday’s ₹40.49.

Current data shows that Suzlon share price is at ₹41.97 with a change of 3.66 percent and a net change of 1.48. This shows that the stock price has increased by 3.66% or Rs 1.48.

16 November 2023, 09:36:34 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live: Price Analysis

time limit value analysis
1 week 8.29%
3 months 99.58%
6 months 368.21%
YTD 282.08%
1 year 393.9%

16 November 2023, 09:15:21 am IST

Suzlon share price today: Suzlon is trading at ₹40.8, up 0.77% from yesterday’s ₹40.49.

The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹40.8 with a change of 0.77 percent and a net change of 0.31. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% from its previous value and experienced a net increase of 0.31.

16 November 2023, 08:19:32 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Suzlon closed at ₹38.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading of Suzlon on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 25,455,037. The day’s closing price was ₹38.64 per share.

