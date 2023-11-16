Suzlon share price today live updates: Suzlon shares rose in today’s trading.
Suzlon shares opened at ₹39.9 and closed at ₹38.64 on the last day of trading. The highest price during the day was ₹40.57, while the lowest price was ₹39.7. The market capitalization of Suzlon currently stands at ₹54,959.62 crore. The stock’s 52-week high is ₹39.2, and its 52-week low is ₹6.96. The trading volume of the stock on Bombay Stock Exchange was 25,455,037 shares.
16 November 2023, 11:11:06 am IST
Suzlon Energy share price live: today’s price range
Today’s low price of Suzlon Energy share was ₹40.6 and high price was ₹42.
16 November 2023, 11:07:25 am IST
Suzlon share price update: Suzlon is trading at ₹42, up 3.73% from yesterday’s ₹40.49.
Current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹42. There has been a change of 3.73 percent, which indicates a positive change in the stock price. The net change is 1.51, which indicates that the stock increased by ₹1.51.
16 November 2023, 10:37:34 am IST
Suzlon Share Price Live: Stock Peers
|Name
|latest price
|Change
|% Change
|52W high
|52W less
|market cap
|Suzlon Energy
|42.0
|1.51
|3.73
|40.57
|6.96
|52386.97
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|139.75
|2.45
|1.78
|148.95
|66.3
|48661.84
|AIA Engineering
|3575.2
|-9.1
|-0.25
|3840.45
|2385.0
|33721.42
|thermax
|2893.4
|-2.1
|-0.07
|3227.85
|1830.35
|32583.98
|Voltas
|822.2
|-2.65
|-0.32
|933.5
|737.6
|27205.34
16 November 2023, 10:29:18 AM IST
16 November 2023, 10:11:24 am IST
16 November 2023, 09:56:57 AM IST
Suzlon Live Updates
16 November 2023, 09:55:49 AM IST
Suzlon share price update: Suzlon is trading at ₹41.97, up 3.66% from yesterday’s ₹40.49.
Current data shows that Suzlon share price is at ₹41.97 with a change of 3.66 percent and a net change of 1.48. This shows that the stock price has increased by 3.66% or Rs 1.48.
16 November 2023, 09:36:34 AM IST
Suzlon Share Price Live: Price Analysis
|time limit
|value analysis
|1 week
|8.29%
|3 months
|99.58%
|6 months
|368.21%
|YTD
|282.08%
|1 year
|393.9%
16 November 2023, 09:15:21 am IST
Suzlon share price today: Suzlon is trading at ₹40.8, up 0.77% from yesterday’s ₹40.49.
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹40.8 with a change of 0.77 percent and a net change of 0.31. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% from its previous value and experienced a net increase of 0.31.
16 November 2023, 08:19:32 AM IST
