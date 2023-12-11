Suze Orman: 5 Social Security facts everyone retiring soon must know

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock / Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Personal Finance Expert and new York Times Bestselling author Suze Orman says that when it comes to retirement, every soon-to-be retiree must differentiate between fact and fiction to be prepared.

Social Security Cuts:



According to the 2023 Schroders US Retirement Survey, only 10% of non-retired Americans say they will wait until age 70 to receive their maximum Social Security benefit payment. As Deb Boyden, head of US defined contributions at Schroders, said in the survey, there is a crisis of confidence in the Social Security system and it is costing American workers real money.

In response, Orman said in a LinkedIn post on October 2, 2023 that these are five important facts Americans should know about Social Security.

By 2034, Social Security will not be able to collect enough money from current workers to pay 100% of the benefits owed to retirees.

Orman says that after 2034, 100% of Social Security benefits will not be paid, but one should remember that payments will not stop completely.

“Now I am not suggesting that only 75% payment is acceptable, but 75% is a lot more than zero. So let’s keep this in mind,” she wrote.

To combat this reduced payment, Jay Zygmont, CFP and founder of ChildFree Wealth, said beneficiaries should waive the amount they will receive from Social Security after 2034 just to be safe. “For younger clients, I encourage them to look at Social Security as a bonus rather than relying on it in retirement,” he said.

Social Security had experienced similar shortfalls before and corrected them without affecting retirees nearly as much.

Orman reported that major changes were made in 1983 to address the financial shortfall in Social Security, one of which was to gradually raise the full retirement age from 65 to 67.

“But that change was made only for people who were under the age of 43 at the time,” he wrote, explaining that the new rule does not apply to people in their late 40s, 50s or 60s. “There is no reason to expect that this change will impact retirees,” he said.

It’s important to wait as long as possible (if your health allows) to claim your Social Security benefits.

If you wait until age 70 to start collecting, Social Security payments will be 76% higher, which could be extremely helpful if you have a really long life, Orman wrote, noting that “If you start at age 70, by age 81 you’ll have more collected from Social Security than if you started receiving lower benefits at age 62.”

Zygmont echoed this sentiment, saying that while mathematically you can earn more if you save early and invest it, very few people invest and instead simply spend their Social Security checks. “The longer you wait, the bigger your check will be,” he said. “Additionally, Social Security has a cost-of-living adjustment, so if you start out with a larger monthly benefit, you’ll get larger adjustments over the course of a lifetime.”

It is important for the person with the highest household income to delay collection for as long as possible.

As Orman explained, it is extremely important for married couples to know that when one spouse dies, the surviving spouse is only entitled to one benefit: his or her own, or the deceased spouse’s benefit. But not both. Thus, she encourages married couples to consider a strategy that allows the highest earner to wait until age 70 before collecting Social Security.

This is not an either/or collection at age 62 or 70.

You can claim Social Security benefits any time between age 62 and age 70, Orman said, adding that each month you delay gets you a slightly higher payment.

As Zygmont said, your full retirement age will probably be in the middle. “Every month you wait to claim your monthly amount increases for the rest of your life. If you can live off your 401k or other retirement income for 6-12 months and wait to claim Social Security, you end up with life-long benefits.

Since the social security system is constantly going through uncertainties and shortcomings, there is a need to not only understand the system but also remember these five guidelines.

More from GOBankingRates

Source: www.gobankingrates.com