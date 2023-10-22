Suze Orman: 4 things every employee should know about emergency savings as a workplace benefit

MediaPunch/Shutterstock.com

Many major corporations, including Starbucks and Delta, are adding emergency savings funds as part of their workplace benefits packages, and this benefit is likely to become even more prevalent in 2024 under the new SECURE 2.0 Act.

According to Suze Orman, co-founder of emergency savings startup SecureSave, if your employer offers this benefit, here’s what you need to know about it.

Plus, Orman explains why everyone needs an emergency savings fund.

Employer-sponsored emergency savings plans give you easy access to your funds

Unlike an employer-sponsored retirement account, funds in an employer-sponsored emergency savings account can be accessed at any time for any reason. But like a 401(k) or 403(b), these funds often offer an employer match, which can help your savings grow even faster.

“If there was ever a time in economic history to have access to money with no strings attached, now is the time,” Orman told GOBankingRates. “In most cases, where will you find a benefit where an employer matches you, which you can access whenever you want without asking permission?”

You keep the money even if you leave your employer

Even if you change companies, any money in the employer-sponsored emergency savings fund is yours to keep.

“If you have to leave the company, you can absolutely take it with you,” Orman said. “If there was ever an advantage you should take advantage of, it’s that advantage.”

Contributions are automatic

Like an employer-sponsored retirement plan, once you set your contribution amount per pay check, the process is automated.

“That’s what’s great about it – you don’t have to do anything after that,” Orman said. “It’s automatic for you. All you have to do is watch your money grow. It’s not like you have to press another button and make sure you’ve submitted it. You don’t have to do anything other than enjoy the fact that your money is growing.”

You can list a beneficiary

Employer-sponsored emergency funds, such as those offered by SecureSave, allow you to add a beneficiary.

“This money isn’t just important to the employee — it’s important to the employee’s family,” Orman said. “If something happens to the employee – they die, they get in a car accident, whatever – this emergency savings account allows you to designate a beneficiary so that if something happens to you, they’re there. Let the money go where you want it to go.”

What You Should Do If Your Employer Doesn’t Offer Emergency Savings Benefits

If your current employer does not offer this benefit, it is worth meeting with your HR team to add it to your company’s benefits package. Giving employees financial peace of mind through an emergency fund can also be beneficial for the employer. A recent study by PwC found that cash-strapped employees are 5.8 times more likely to miss deadlines and 4.9 times more likely to produce low-quality work. And according to a 2019 study by Salary Finance, businesses in the US lose approximately $500 billion annually due to employees’ personal financial stress.

“Why would an employer not want to provide the benefits an employee most needs and wants? The only reason they wouldn’t want to do it is because they don’t know about it,” Orman said. “So if you’re an employee and you’re reading this article or you’ve heard about this, it’s your responsibility to go to your HR person and tell them about it. Because I’m pretty sure if employers heard about it, they would really start looking into it.

