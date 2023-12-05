December 5, 2023
Suzanne Somers' husband reveals why she was laid to rest in an unexpected pair of shoes


“Every time she wore Timberlands, she’d say, ‘I’m wearing you, and my shoes will keep me safe,’” Alan Hammel shared exclusively with PEOPLE

David Livingston/Getty

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel in 2017

David Livingston/Getty

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel in 2017

Suzanne Somers’ husband, Alan Hammel, shares that three’s company The star was buried wearing an unexpected pair of shoes.

“Suzanne never had boots designed for hiking on rocks, so I ordered Timberland boots,” Hamel, 87, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

,[I] Hamel explains, “By portraying my gift in a few words that represent our lives to some extent and make them very personal to Suzanne.”

Suzanne died of breast cancer on October 15. The TV host revealed that his late wife owned “every Manolo Blahnik I’ve ever owned”, but Suzanne “wearing it” was “predictable but not too personal”. [manolo blahniks] For his last journey.

“Every time she wore Timberlands, she said, ‘I’m wearing you, and my shoes will keep me safe.’”

RELATED: Suzanne Somers’ family and loved ones gather for ‘Tequila and Tribute’ celebration (Exclusive)

Jason Merritt/Getty

Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers in 2009

The Canadian entertainer shared with People that the couple developed a "morning routine" that required Somers' signature booty. For more than 50 years, the couple lived near the mountains in both Malibu and Palm Springs.

His daily routine "always included hiking to the top of one of the mountains, where there was a creek and in the middle of the creek there was a big flat rock."

"By the time we got there, which was about a two-hour hike, the rock was warm from the morning sun," Hamel says. "We'd have our lunch on the rock and then take an hour's nap on the rock and then head back down and go to work."

RELATED: Suzanne Somers pays tribute to actress after death at 76: 'She was the most glamorous person I ever met'

