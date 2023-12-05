Suzanne Somers' husband reveals why she was laid to rest in an unexpected pair of shoes

“Every time she wore Timberlands, she’d say, ‘I’m wearing you, and my shoes will keep me safe,’” Alan Hammel shared exclusively with PEOPLE

David Livingston/Getty

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel in 2017

Suzanne Somers' husband, Alan Hammel, shares that the star was buried wearing an unexpected pair of shoes.

“Suzanne never had boots designed for hiking on rocks, so I ordered Timberland boots,” Hamel, 87, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Hamel explains, "By portraying my gift in a few words that represent our lives to some extent and make them very personal to Suzanne."

Suzanne died of breast cancer on October 15. The TV host revealed that his late wife owned “every Manolo Blahnik I’ve ever owned”, but Suzanne “wearing it” was “predictable but not too personal”. [manolo blahniks] For his last journey.

“Every time she wore Timberlands, she said, ‘I’m wearing you, and my shoes will keep me safe.’”

