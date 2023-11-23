Advertisements for Toyota SUVs have been banned in the UK on environmental grounds as Paris looks to push big cars out of the city with higher parking charges.

Advertisement

Britain’s advertising watchdog has banned ads for Toyota SUVs over driving while “ignoring their impact on nature and the environment”.

A 2020 campaign included a video showing dozens of Toyota Hilux cars driving at high speed across off-road terrain, including a river.

A voiceover describes the scene as “one of nature’s true spectacles”. It also included a similar still poster with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the foreground and dozens of others crossing rocky terrain in the background.

Campaign group AdFree Cities lodged a complaint with the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA), arguing that the ads condone environmentally harmful behaviour.

He claims that off-road driving is a common theme of SUV advertisements that give a “false promise of rugged adventure” – despite the majority of such new vehicles being registered in wealthier urban locations. the UK,

Veronica Wignall, co-director of AdFree Cities, said, “These ads symbolize Toyota’s complete disregard for nature and the climate by showing huge, highly polluting vehicles speeding through rivers and wild grasslands.”

‘No care about environmental impact’

Toyota defended the claim by arguing that the Hilux was designed for the harshest environments, being used by those working in industries Farming and forestry which have a real need for offroad vehicles.

The ASA said “those scenarios were not represented in the advertising” and the message was “regardless of its purpose, one of driving in off-road environments and natural ecosystems, with little regard to the environmental impact of such driving.” There was no respect for him.”

“As a result, they were not equipped with a sense of responsibility towards society,” it said.

Wignall welcomed the ASA’s decision but also said its regulation suv ad Not enough.

“Promotion of SUVs should be ended completely.”

Toyota has said it does not condone environmentally harmful behavior. The company says that the video was filmed on private land in a non-ecologically sensitive environment with all necessary permissions and the still image was CGI, with no environmental impact on that land.

SUV in the city

Research by BadvertisingA project by The New Weather Institute and climate charity Possible supports AdFree Cities’ claim that the majority of new SUVs are registered in urban environments. In 2021, it was found that 75 percent of SUVs in the UK were registered to urban addresses.

The top three areas for these large new vehicles were the affluent London boroughs of Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham and Westminster.

And London isn’t the only city where SUVs are causing problems. Paris The aim is to crowd out these large sports utility vehicles by increasing parking prices for heavier cars.

It is not easy to distinguish these vehicles from other models, so the French capital is considering linking the fee to weight. Parking charges will increase for petrol and diesel cars over 1.6 tonnes and electric vehicles over two tonnes.

The scanner will be used to determine the weight of the car from information associated with the car’s license plate.

Citizens will vote next year on a proposal to determine the ‘location of SUVs in the capital’.

Source