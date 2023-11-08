Sutro introduces AI-powered app creation with no coding required

AI is already changing the way we find, gather information, create, code, understand data, and much more, and now it can democratize the process of creating apps, too. A new AI-powered startup called Sutro promises the ability to build entire production-ready apps, including web, iOS, and Android, in a matter of minutes, with no coding experience required.

The idea is to let founders focus on their unique ideas by relying on Sutro to automate the necessary AI expertise, product management and other aspects of app building, including design, hosting, use of domain-specific languages, compilation, and scaling. Be allowed.

The company was founded in late 2021 by Tomas Halgas, who, along with former Google and Facebook product manager Owen Campbell-Moore, sold his previous startup, group chat app Sphere, to Twitter. The two took turns running the company, with Campbell-Moore heading it, while Halgas worked at Twitter in the chaotic days before Elon Musk’s acquisition. Now, after Halgas left Twitter, he is serving as CEO as Campbell-Moore moved to a day job at OpenAI.

Halgas, whose background is in machine learning and compilers, envisions Sutro as something that acts as your entire product team — something that will make app building as easy as building a website.

“Since university, we’ve always talked about how ancient the art of software engineering is,” Halgas told TechCrunch. “We spent so much time thinking and working on the technical details, not thinking about what would make the technical product unique.”

For example, when starting a new project, Helgas says developers have to spend days figuring out things like infrastructure, authentication, security, and other “data plumbing” before they can actually start working on their idea. .

“This is completely crazy – there has to be a way to basically automate all the mundane things,” he thought to himself.

At the same time, the founders were following the development of GPT with interest, sensing that something transformative was coming our way, which would be part of the future. He envisioned building a platform that could stand as your product managers, marketers, engineers, and data scientists where you could present your idea and your target market and have the team mock up a product, design Can get the work of making changes and deploying it. Servers, fixing vulnerabilities, working on analytics and then scaling it seamlessly as it grows.

However, AI is still not capable of doing all the heavy lifting here, especially when you’re considering building an app that may involve thousands of lines of code. So Sutro instead combines the best AI – GPT-4 and other LLMs with the best rule-based compilers to build the backend of web, mobile and apps. On the AI ​​side, most of the work is handled through GPT, although the team has also used open source models in some areas.

Then, on the compiler side, they have created proprietary technology that allows you to start the app development process via a prompt, where you describe the product you want to build.

After prompting, Sutro will apply its LLM-powered AI to build your iOS, Android, and web clients and set up the production backend. There’s also a Studio Toolkit where you have the ability to change things to fit your needs, including the visual style and other aspects of the app’s function and design. Customers can either access the product in self-service mode, or they can work closely with Sutro’s team to develop their own apps. When the project is complete, users can publish the app and continue to edit, maintain, and upgrade it as needed.

“I want to highlight that this is not just another no-code platform,” notes Halgas. “In no-code platforms, you usually come in and drag and drop something, and that’s still very low level. There’s still a lot of work to do to get anything working. “We’re like your entire development or your entire product team, rather than another no-code tool,” he says.

This means users can make high-level changes without much effort. For example, you can ask the product to add a rating to a post in an app and Sutro is then able to know where it needs to add a rating feature, introduce a ranking algorithm, or aggregate those ratings, Halgas says. telling. Users can also enter their own custom code, custom components, and custom integrations.

The company has a demo where they create a basic version of Pinterest in about 60 seconds. (see below)

Because Sutro is handling all of the hosting and app building, the company charges its customers on a subscription basis, depending on the size and complexity of the project and how difficult it is to maintain. The startup isn’t yet ready to disclose its pricing, which is currently being discussed privately with vetted customers, but notes that it’s “a fraction” of what it would cost to hire a development team. .

Currently, Sutro is being used by 715 creators, who have now created 934 apps using its system.

A small team based in London and San Francisco, Sutro includes people with engineering backgrounds at Uber, Twitter, Meta, and Google. The company published its new landing page this week, and it is now open for access requests from interested parties.

Sutro had previously raised $2.2 million from Eniac Ventures and other angel investors including Peter Welinder, vice president of product and partnerships at OpenAI.

