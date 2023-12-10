Please note that this press release was published on the Sustainable Markets Initiative website (http://www.sustainable-markets.org/news-archive) on December 2, 2023.

This plan can open the way for trillions of dollars to the worldwide economy

The task force launched a first-of-its-kind blended finance model to make regenerative farming financially viable for farmers; Projects were explored in India, USA and UK to prove the concept.

Lloyds Banking Group has announced it will be joining a growing cross-industry group, as former Mars CEO Grant Reid calls on others to join.

The companies are calling for 10 policy changes that could help unlock the estimated $1.2 trillion that regenerative agriculture could add to economies around the world.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At COP 28, the Agribusiness Task Force of the Sustainable Markets Initiative announced the launch of a new blended finance framework that could unlock trillions of dollars for regenerative agriculture.

The Agribusiness Task Force released “Levers for Implementation” outlining steps to enable regenerative farming.

A task force of companies including Mars, McCain Foods, McDonald’s, Mondelez International, PepsiCo and Waitrose unveiled a plan to make regenerative farming financially viable and scalable; Find implementation projects in India, UK and US; Welcome Lloyds Banking Group’s efforts to promote cross-industry support, and call for policy changes to assist its implementation.

The global food system currently produces ~30% of human-produced GHG emissions[1] And is the biggest driver of nature loss. Global adoption of regenerative farming could help provide one third of land-based climate action needed by 2030[2]But as the Sustainable Markets Initiative Agribusiness Task Force found last year, the economics don’t work for most farmers.

The task force, including Bayer, Indigo AG and Olam Agri, has today outlined a four-lever framework to accelerate the scale-up of regenerative farming, based on:

new funding and sourcing models;

Introduction to common metrics;

Suggested government policy changes; And

Plan to create new revenue sources for farmers.

The “new funding and sourcing model” is a first-of-its-kind blended finance model that combines philanthropic support, catalytic capital from asset managers, commercial capital offered at preferential rates from banks, long-term contract commitments to source sustainable goods from food businesses. , and crop insurance from insurance companies helps in making farming operations risk-free.

The “Plan to Create New Revenue Streams for Farmers” proposes a way to create more revenue by allowing farmers to receive carbon credits during the entire rotation of the field, not just when it is in use.

Titled the Ecosystem Services Market, this approach means that when an area is cultivated to supply a buyer, regenerative practices can help the buyer’s Scope 3 footprint; Then during a year when the farmer is resting in the field to recover soil health and biodiversity, the farmer can continue to sell carbon credits to other buyers outside his value chain.

Complementary solutions to make regenerative farming financially viable and scalable are proposed. The task force suggests “introduction of common metrics” that would give regenerative farming a universally understood and scalable approach, and 10 “suggested government policy changes” that could help unlock $1.2 trillion What regenerative agriculture can add to economies around the world.[3],

Policy recommendations include financial advice and training assistance to farmers implementing regenerative farming and those conducting research and development; promoting the stipulation of regenerative farming in trade agreements; and creating incentives for landowners to encourage regenerative techniques by tenants.

The task force revealed that it is exploring at least four agricultural projects to prove its concept. These include rice, bayar and olam in India; canola and wheat projects in Poland, involving Mars, PepsiCo and ADM; wheat projects in the US, including Mondelez and Indigo AG; and potatoes and other crops in the UK, including McCain, McDonald’s, Waitrose, PepsiCo, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest.

Mars, Inc. Grant Reed, former CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and chair of the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Agribusiness Task Force, said:

“Taking farming back to its roots through regenerative practices is not an option; it is one of the only ways we can guarantee farming and global food supply chains can survive for generations to come.

“That’s why our plan, proving that regenerative farming can be economically viable, profitable and scalable, could be transformative for the world. But we need to prove it, which is why we’re implementing are eagerly putting their theory into practice by launching projects around the world.

“And while I am very proud of the cross-industry group we have built to date, with only five crops left by 2030, it needs to grow even further. That is why I am calling on influential people in the food and finance sector to step up and become leaders. , governments, NGOs, to join us in this transformative journey.”

The task force’s full plan, published in its report Scaling Regenerative Farming: Levers for Implementation, can be found on the Agribusiness Task Force webpage.

