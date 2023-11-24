CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sustainable Bioprocessing Market According to a new report from MarketsandMarkets, in terms of revenue, it was estimated at $218 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $599 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2028. The global continuous bioprocessing market is growing due to factors such as favorable regulatory and government support for innovative technologies and the emergence of integrated end-to-end continuous bioprocessing. High capital investment may hamper the market growth which may limit the entry of smaller players.

Download an illustrative overview:

Browse an in-depth TOC on “Sustainable Bioprocessing Market”

259 – Tables

46-Figures

273 – pages

Sustainable Bioprocessing Market scope:

report coverage Description Market Revenue in 2023 $218 million Estimated value by 2028 $599 million growth rate Expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% Market size available 2021–2028 forecast period 2023-2028 forecasting units Value (million US dollars) report coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends segments covered Products, scale of operation, process, applications and end users Geography covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa Highlights of the report Updated financial information/product portfolio of players key market opportunities PAT-enabled optimization of sustainable biological processes major market mover Emergence of integrated end-to-end continuous bioprocessing is forecasting market growth

Chromatography systems and consumables segment is responsible for the largest share by product in the continuous bioprocessing market in 2022.

On the basis of product, the continuous bioprocessing market is classified as chromatography systems and consumables; filtration systems and equipment; bioreactor; cell culture media, cell lines, buffers, and reagents; and other products. Chromatography systems and consumables segment held the largest share of the global continuous bioprocessing market in 2022. With increasing demand for biologics, there is an increased need to accelerate upstream and downstream process to boost productivity and reduce manufacturing costs. This has created a demand for multicolumn chromatography, which can be operated continuously effectively to increase output and reduce resin and buffer usage, thus ensuring optimal operation.

Monoclonal antibodies segment had the largest share in the applications segment in the continuous bioprocessing market in 2022.

On the basis of application, the continuous bioprocessing market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapy, among other applications. In 2022, monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to gain the largest share in the continuous bioprocessing market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for single-use bioreactors in the manufacturing of mAbs due to lower costs, lower workforce requirements, and lack of time-consuming transformation processes and validation.

The downstream bioprocess segment accounted for the largest share of the process segment in the continuous bioprocessing market in 2022.

The continuous bioprocessing market is divided into upstream and downstream bioprocess. Downstream bioprocess is the largest process segment of the continuous bioprocessing market. Advancements in downstream technologies such as single-pass tangential flow filtration (SPTFF) and multicolumn chromatography are expected to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The North American region is expected to account for the largest share in the continuous bioprocessing market in 2022.

The continuous bioprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The regional market of North America held a substantial share in the continuous bioprocessing market due to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry and key players operating in the continuous bioprocessing market.

Request sample pages:

Sustainable Bioprocessing Market Mobility:

Driver:

Emergence of integrated end-to-end continuous bioprocessing is forecasting market growth

restrictions:

High capital investment to limit entry of smaller players

opportunity:

PAT-enabled optimization of sustainable biological processes

challenge:

operational challenges

Major market players of sustainable bioprocessing industry,

Major players in the continuous bioprocessing market include Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (US), Getting AB (Sweden), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Entegris (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan) ), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Kühner AG (Switzerland), Esco Lifesciences Group (Singapore), SATAKE Multimix Corporation (Japan), Bionet (Spain), Stobbe Group (Switzerland), BB-Biotech GmbH (Germany), OmniBRX Biotechnologies (India), Cell Culture Company, LLC (US), Pierre Guerin (France), Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany), Zellwerk GmbH (Germany), 3D Biotech, LLC (US), FiberCell Systems Inc. (US), others.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be classified as follows:

By respondent: Supply side- 70% and demand side 30%

By designation: Managers – 45%, CXOs and Directors – 30%, and Executives – 25%

By region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10% and Middle East & Africa-5%

Get 10% free customization on this report:

recent developments:

In August 2023, Sartorius collaborated with Repligen Corporation and launched the integrated bioreactor system. The system incorporates Repligen Xcel ATF upstream intensification technology into Sartorius’ Biostat STR bioreactor to simplify intensive seed training and N perfusion implementation for biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

In July 2022, Cytiva expanded its operations with a new facility in Muskegon, Michigan. The new chromatography resin manufacturing site is part of Cytiva’s expansion investment.

Sustainable Bioprocessing Market – Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing the closest estimation of revenue numbers for the overall continuous bioprocessing market and its subsegments. This will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insight to better position their business and create appropriate go-to-market strategies. The report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key market drivers, constraints, opportunities and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following points:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, increasing acceptance among CDMOs and CMOs, advantages of continuous bioprocessing over batch/fed-batch mode, favorable regulatory and government support for innovative technologies, and adoption of integrated end-to-end continuous bioprocessing emergence), restrictions (high capital investment and stringent regulatory requirements to limit the entry of smaller players), opportunities (high growth potential of emerging economies and PAT-enabled adaptation of continuous bioprocessing), and challenges (existing manufacturing facilities and operational challenges integration into). Market development.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed information on newly launched products in the continuous bioprocessing market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about attractive markets – The report analyzes the market in different regions.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments and continued investments in the bioprocessing market

Competitive Evaluation: Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (US), Getting AB (Sweden), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Entegris (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan) ), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Kühner AG (Switzerland), Esco Lifesciences Group (Singapore), Satake Multimix Corporation (Japan), and others in the market.

Related reports:

peptide synthesis market – Global forecast to 2028

Life Science Instrumentation Market – Global forecast to 2028

Proteomics Market – Global forecast to 2028

3D Cell Culture Market – Global forecast to 2028

Cell Culture Market – Global forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of the America’s Best Management Consulting Firms by ForbesAccording to their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean option in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a human-machine offering to drive exceptional growth for progressive organizations in the B2B sector. We have the broadest view on emerging technologies, making us adept at co-creating transcendent developments for clients.

Earlier this year, we formalized our transition to one of America’s best management consulting firms, according to a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is seeing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams this decade alone that are replacing existing revenue streams. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them capitalize on this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM expansion, go-to-market (GTM) strategy to execution, market share gains, account enablement and thought leadership marketing. Help in monetizing.

Built on the ‘Give Growth’ principle, we work with many Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are created by our industry experts, state-of-the-art AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud and years of research. KnowledgeStore™ (our market intelligence cloud) integrates our research, facilitating analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, allowing clients to see the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. Help is available.

To learn more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

contact:

Mr. Ashish Mehra

MarketsAndMarkets™ Inc.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

E-mail: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/continues-bioprocessing-market.asp

Visit our website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content source:

Logo:

Source Market and Market

Source: www.prnewswire.com