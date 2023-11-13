Sustainable aviation fuels and the blended wing body revolution

Group of white airplanes with green leaders on blue background – green energy travel concept getty

Nearly a century earlier, Captain John Alcock and Lieutenant Arthur Whitton Brown had become the first people to make a nonstop, transatlantic flight. The journey, starting in Newfoundland and ending with a non-fatal crash landing on the west coast of Ireland, took the World War I bomber about 16 hours at an average speed of 120 mph.

Later this month, if all goes according to plan, history will be made once again when a jet powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) crosses the Atlantic Ocean for the first time. British carrier Virgin Atlantic, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, received permission from the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) last week to fly from London to New York to test the feasibility of using only green jet fuel on long-haul flights. . This demonstration is to be held on 28 November.

SAF’s promising future

What is SAF? Advocates present it as a cleaner alternative to traditional jet fuel, pointing to its ability to reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 80%. Produced from a variety of sources such as waste oil, fat, and feedstock, the fuel is considered “sustainable” because it does not compete with food crops or water resources, and it does not cause deforestation.

Manufacturing SAF is currently more expensive than conventional kerosene, but as is the case with many other alternative energy technologies, scaling up is important to reduce costs. Get solar energy. This technology was once so expensive that it could only be used on satellites, but in 2020, the International Energy Agency (IEA) declared it the “cheapest electricity in history”.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), with production volumes increasing rapidly, SAF is poised to become a primary tool in helping the commercial aviation industry achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. 300 to 450 million liters (about 80 to 118 million gallons) of SAF are believed to have been produced last year, a 200% to 350% increase from 2021 and a 1,700% increase from 2019. Responding to Biden’s administration challenge to produce 3 billion gallons of SAF by 2030, London-based Shell said it would begin increasing supply for the US market.

How BWB designs are shaping more sustainable aviation

SAF isn’t the only technology companies are eyeing to improve efficiency. A new aircraft design, described by some as resembling a manta ray, could become part of global airline fleets sooner than expected.

This design, known as the Blended Wing Body (BWB), re-imagines the commercial aircraft, removing the tubular fuselage and replacing it with a wide, triangle-shaped body. The layout provides additional lift and reduces aerodynamic drag by 30%, which in turn halves fuel consumption and reduces emissions and noise.

The BWB concept also potentially offers a more comfortable passenger experience. Because the interior is much wider and spacious than conventional tube-shaped jets, seating on domestic flights can be spaced more generously and even arranged along three aisles instead of the usual one or two. Can. The aircraft is currently intended to serve the mid-market of the airline sector, with a seating capacity of 230 to 250 people. (By comparison, the normal Boeing 737 can carry 108 to 215 passengers.)

In August, the US Air Force announced it was investing $235 million over the next four years in aircraft startup JetZero, which plans to have a full-scale BWB concept ready for testing by 2027. The Los Angeles-based company, whose name is a clever play on “net-zero,” was founded in 2021 with the goal of developing “the next generation of sustainable jets.”

Balancing fleet growth with sustainability goals

Sustainable jet fuel and more aerodynamic aircraft designs are two examples of investments airlines are making to get emissions to zero by 2050. That year, an estimated 10 billion passengers will fly commercially over 22 trillion kilometers (13 trillion miles), increasing significantly. If nothing changes, greenhouse gases.

Take a look at the chart below. In just 10 years’ time, the number of commercial aircraft in the global fleet is set to increase dramatically depending on the market. Consultancy firm Oliver Wyman believes the number of commercial jets in India will more than double, from 626 today to 1,350 in 2033. Eastern Europe will also see massive growth, with its fleet size increasing by 84%, followed by China (+65%) and the Middle East (+64%). According to Oliver Wyman, the only market that is expected to shrink will be Russia, whose fleet size could decline by 25%, from 736 today to 554 within a decade.

To bring the entire industry into compliance and achieve net-zero emissions, trillions of dollars will need to be spent over the next 30 years to develop more sustainable fuels, more aerodynamic body designs and more efficient operations.

The yield is at its peak in this cycle

Lastly, it looks like Treasury yields have peaked in 2023, suggesting the market believes the Federal Reserve is at the end of this tightening cycle. This could also be good news for stocks in 2024.

The rise in yields this year was, of course, driven by the Fed’s commitment to keeping interest rates high to combat inflation. That pushed the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds to more than 5% from a summer low of about 3.7%.

However, this upward trend is reversing, with the 10-year yield falling to around 4.6% today. This decrease indicates increased buyer interest, which pushes bond prices higher and yields lower. The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is on track to post its third consecutive annual loss, which would be the longest losing streak on record.

As a result, defensive stocks, which have not performed as well as the S&P 500 this year, may become more attractive. Many investors consider these stocks to be stable, as they belong to companies whose products remain in constant demand regardless of economic conditions. Examples of defensive stocks include utilities (NextEra Energy, Duke Energy, etc.), staples (Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola) and so-called “sin stocks” (Altria Group, Philip Morris).