Powered Potato: PepsiCo pursues entrepreneurial collaboration as ‘crucial’ APAC sustainability strategy

Amid the crowning of its Regional Greenhouse Accelerator Champion, PepsiCo has highlighted collaboration with entrepreneurs as a ‘crucial’ part of its strategy to achieve sustainable operations in the APAC region.

As part of PepsiCo’s broader transformation strategy Pep+, launched in September 2021 and to deliver on its three key pillars of Positive Agriculture, Positive Value Chains and Positive Choices, it has over the last several years Launched a series of sustainability-focused accelerator programs. For the Middle East.

According to the firm, these initiatives have been a key part of its strategy to find ‘groundbreaking’ solutions for sustainable packaging and other impactful climate actions, with a lot of innovations being developed across the start-up landscape from here.

E-commerce transformation: Singapore consumers’ purchasing decisions driven by health and sustainability – Redmart

Grocery e-commerce platform giant Redmart is seeing health and sustainability trends increasingly driving consumers’ purchasing decisions in Singapore, leading the firm to focus its own in-house product innovations on these factors. Getting inspiration to do.

RedMart is the grocery arm of Lazada, one of Asia’s largest e-commerce platforms, and this grocery arm has a particularly strong hold in Singapore, where it has built its own in-house delivery fleet as well, ensuring that A dedicated fulfillment center has also been set up for. Smooth logistics.

E-commerce as a whole saw a huge surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic – but it also brought with it sustainability concerns due to the additional packaging required for logistics purposes.

‘Super cheap’: Affordability overtakes protein and sustainability as the main driving factor for insect-based foods in APAC.

Affordability is emerging as the main driving factor for insect-based foods in the APAC region, perhaps even more important than its often praised protein or sustainability factors.

This is the opinion of Arseny Olkhovsky, founder and CEO of Vietnam-based insect protein firm FlyFeed, who believes that food and beverage manufacturers can meet consumer demands for high-quality protein with their pricing preferences by using insect proteins.

“The biggest advantage of insect protein becoming part of the food supply chain is that it can be produced at extremely affordable costs,”​ he told FoodNavigator-AsiaDuring the most recent episode of our Food & Beverage Trailblazers podcast.

Big Food likely to miss plastic targets while ‘large parts’ of the industry still haven’t taken action

Although efforts show that progress on plastic pollution is possible, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation says the world is ‘not on track’ to eliminate plastic waste and pollution.

The progress comes five years after the launch of a global commitment developed by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF) and UN Environment. But according to the latest progress report, not enough.

Strengthening food security in the Middle East: Strategies for success on the path to self-reliance – In-depth analysis​

Governments across the Middle East are deploying resources to increase food security and strengthen self-reliance, but where are the best opportunities for success, and how can the major obstacles be overcome?

The importance of food security has taken center stage since the pandemic, when the sector’s supply chain, which is heavily dependent on imports, became severely strained.

This became worse due to the Russia–Ukraine conflict, not only in terms of supply, but also in terms of rising costs.

Source: www.foodnavigator-asia.com